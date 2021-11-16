ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

By Lauren Wallace
yourcentralvalley.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAreas of dense fog will develop again tonight...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

wabi.tv

Icy Mix Possible Tonight

Skies clearing overnight will lead to a cold evening with lows in the 20s. A chilly day tomorrow with highs in the 30s & 40s. Wintry mix arrives Wednesday night. Skies clearing overnight. Winds increase on Tuesday with gusts near 30 mph. A chilly day & will FEEL colder with the wind.
CBS 46

FORECAST: A few showers this afternoon, cold night ahead

Starting off with plenty of sunshine. Increasing clouds during the day. A stray afternoon shower is likely. Mostly cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon. Tonight will be cold, with temperatures plummeting into the mid 30s. Friday looks beautiful with lots of sunshine and seasonal temps in the low 60s.
WLOX

Wesley's Thursday First Alert Weather Forecast

A strong cold front is heading toward South Mississippi. We are seeing some scattered showers, mainly along the coastal areas. The rain chances will stay with us through this afternoon and until the frontal system passes through the area. Behind the front will be much cooler temperatures. Temps will be in the 50s by 9 PM, so grab a coat if you’re going to be outside this evening. And if you’re heading out to catch a glimpse of the partial lunar eclipse, you will need a coat and a blanket. The partial eclipse starts at 1:18 AM and lasts until 4:47 AM. This is the longest eclipse in over 500 years. It is also going to be during the full moon tonight. It will turn red around 2:45 AM and be at maximum eclipse at 3:03 AM. The cooler air will stick around for a couple of days before another front moves in by Monday.
localdvm.com

Colder temperatures coming after rain showers Thursday evening

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. As we go throughout Thursday, clouds will gradually increase out ahead of a cold front that will bring us a chance of showers Thursday evening around sunset. Cooler air will set into the region Friday and Saturday. Winds may kick up once again after the passage of the front.
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/17/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN...CORRECTED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 406 PM EST WED NOV 17 2021 /306 PM CST WED NOV 17 2021/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ONTONAGON AND NORTHERN HOUGHTON COUNTIES FROM 7PM TONIGHT TO 7PM THURSDAY... TONIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY WEST. NUMEROUS SNOW SHOWERS WITH SOME PATCHY BLOWING SNOW MAINLY IN THE COPPER COUNTRY...SOME RAIN MAY MIX IN EARLY. LOWS MOSTLY IN THE 20S. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY AND BLUSTERY. NUMEROUS SNOW SHOWERS WITH SOME PATCHY BLOWING SNOW IN THE WEST TO NORTHWEST WIND LAKE EFFECT BELTS. HIGHS 28 TO 37. THURSDAY NIGHT...BLUSTERY EARLY. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE NORTHWEST WIND LAKE EFFECT BELTS. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS MOSTLY IN THE 20S. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS EAST HALF...MAINLY IN THE MORNING. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE 30S. FRIDAY NIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS MAINLY IN THE 20S. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS EAST IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 38 TO 44. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS MAINLY IN THE 20S. HIGHS 35 TO 44. MONDAY...SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY AND BLUSTERY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 15 TO 27...COLDEST FAR WEST. HIGHS 25 TO 34.
my9nj.com

Weather forecast

A very nice, mild day today, and it's going to be nice tomorrow too! FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory has your weather forecast.
NBC4 Columbus

Turning colder, drying out until Sunday

After a windy, balmy Wednesday, the weather has turned blustery and chilly following the passage of a cold front early this morning. As drier air moves in behind the front, skies will turn partly to mostly sunny, with a brisk west wind and steady temperatures in the mid-40s, falling slowly back into the upper 30s […]
fox5ny.com

Weather forecast

A very nice, mild day today, and it's going to be nice tomorrow too! FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory has your weather forecast.
fox5atlanta.com

Wednesday Evening Weather Outlook

A cold front is heading toward North Georgia and that will change our temperatures into the Weekend. A few spots may see a brief showers Thursday afternoon, but most areas will be dry. One more warm day in the low to mid 70s, before cooler arrives on Friday. Here is the breakdown.
