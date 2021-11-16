Grab's ride-hailing services disrupted in some Southeast Asian countries

Fintech unicorn startup Viva Republica has decided to expand from the world of finance and into the arena of ride-hailing, according to Forbes. The startup, whose backers include PayPal, Sequoia Capital China, and Singapore sovereign-wealth fund GIC, raised USD 410 million in June 2021 at a valuation of USD 7.4 billion from the likes of the Korea Development Bank and Silicon Valley-based Altos Ventures. Viva Republica operates Toss, a finance super app with over 20 million users in Korea, equivalent to more than one-third of the country’s population. Launched in 2015, Toss started out as a money transfer service and has since expanded to offer a suite of financial services, including banking, insurance, and investing. Now, nearly seven years after launching Toss, Viva Republica is making its first major move beyond digital finance.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO