Economy

Grab's ride-hailing services disrupted in some Southeast Asian countries

CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoutheast Asia's Grab said it was experiencing a disruption to its services on Tuesday. Customers and drivers in Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia complained that they were having trouble using the...

www.cnbc.com

uasweekly.com

Volocopter Flies Over South Korea’s Incheon Airport

Today, German urban air mobility (UAM) pioneer, Volocopter, conducted a crewed public test flight in front of hundreds of spectators at Incheon Airport in Seoul, South Korea. As part of the 2021 K-UAM Confex, the 5-minute flight trial covered approximately 3 kilometers and reached a maximum altitude of 50 meters and a maximum speed of 45 km/h. One week earlier, on 11 November, the air taxi company completed a public test flight at Gimpo International Airport. It was the first-ever crewed public test flight of an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi in the Republic of Korea.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

China's WeRide to launch robotaxis on GAC's Ontime ride-hailing app

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - WeRide, a China-based autonomous driving startup, said on Thursday it plans to make its robotaxis available for booking by the public on Guangzhou Automobile Group’s Ontime ride-hailing app by next year. Backed by Nissan Motor, WeRide said in a statement it plans to offer test rides for...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

GMR wins bid to develop, operate Indonesia's Kualanamu International Airport

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Expanding its footprint overseas, the aviation infrastructure major GMR Infrastructure Limited's subsidiary, GMR Airports Limited (GAL) won the bid to develop and operate the Kualanamu International Airport (Medan Airport) in Medan, Indonesia. The group will tie up with the state-owned enterprise, Angkasa Pura 2...
WORLD
#Southeast Asian Countries
theedgemarkets.com

Grab app disruptions persist for second day for some users

(Nov 17): Disruptions to Grab Holdings Inc’s app dragged on for a second day as the Southeast Asia ride-hailing and delivery giant worked to recover from one of its worst service failures. Some users in countries including Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines were still reporting problems using the app more...
CELL PHONES
technave.com

The Grab app appears to be experiencing a service disruption right now

If you can't seem to get a Grab driver at this hour, you're not alone. Grab Malaysia just posted that the servers are experiencing a service disruption at this very moment. From our end, we haven't tried using any of the services but it seems that the promotions on the homepage are missing entirely.
WORLD
Time Out Global

How to experience South Korea in Singapore

The Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) with South Korea takes flight today, but not all of us have the luxury of booking a flight. If you're missing the streets of Seoul with its wonderful street food, authentic Korean BBQs, K-beauty shops and more, then here's how you can satisfy your wanderlust in Singapore. Bon voyage!
LIFESTYLE
pymnts.com

Grab’s Q3 Results Show Bumpy Path to Super App Status as Asian Lockdowns Linger

The old chestnut holds in business, especially for platform firms focused on building super apps: You’ve gotta spend money to make money. It’s not uncommon to see firms with strong top-line momentum to post red ink on the operating line, as all sorts of costs tied to gaining scale and users, including marketing costs, are ratcheted up.
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

South Korea-based Viva Republica/Toss eyes ride-hailing expansion

Fintech unicorn startup Viva Republica has decided to expand from the world of finance and into the arena of ride-hailing, according to Forbes. The startup, whose backers include PayPal, Sequoia Capital China, and Singapore sovereign-wealth fund GIC, raised USD 410 million in June 2021 at a valuation of USD 7.4 billion from the likes of the Korea Development Bank and Silicon Valley-based Altos Ventures. Viva Republica operates Toss, a finance super app with over 20 million users in Korea, equivalent to more than one-third of the country’s population. Launched in 2015, Toss started out as a money transfer service and has since expanded to offer a suite of financial services, including banking, insurance, and investing. Now, nearly seven years after launching Toss, Viva Republica is making its first major move beyond digital finance.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Shenzhen Disciplines Uber-like Ride Hailing Services In The City Amid Unchecked Expansion

China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen is trying to discipline Uber-like services in the city by lecturing ride-hailing platforms on following rules in the latest cat-and-mouse game between Chinese traffic regulators and unlicensed taxis. The Transport Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality summoned 28 ride-hailing platforms to warn them against cutthroat competition...
TRAFFIC
Flight Global.com

Indonesia orders two A400Ms; seals long awaited deal

Indonesia has placed an order for two Airbus Defence & Space A400M tactical transports, with the potential to obtain four additional examples. The contract will become effective in 2022, and will bring the total number of A400M operators to 10, says Airbus. The deal includes training and support. In addition,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Birmingham Star

The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) ranked as the 6th Largest Society by Revenues in Asia-Pacific Region

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composers, lyricists, and publishers, creates a new benchmark, by distributing royalty amounting to Rs. 325 Crs. in the past two years. The last two years have been challenging across various sectors. The...
BUSINESS
CNN

Japan and South Korea cracked the American car market. Now a company from Vietnam wants to try

(CNN Business) — Vinfast, a car company based in Vietnam, unveiled a pair of electric SUVs Wednesday that it plans to begin selling in the United States next year. A subsidiary of Vietnam's enormous VinGroup conglomerate -- which owns companies in technology, healthcare, amusement parks and even a university -- Vinfast unveiled its first models, a pair of gasoline-powered luxury sedans, at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Both sedans used engineering from German luxury automaker BMW, including its engines. The company now also offers gas-powered SUVs in Vietnam with BMW engines, including a high performance model called the President.
ECONOMY

