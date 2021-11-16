ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 7 Blue Devils Welcome Gardner-Webb Tuesday Night

By GoDuke.com
chatsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePutting its three-game winning streak on the line, No. 7 Duke welcomes Gardner-Webb Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum ranks top 5 Heisman Trophy candidates

Paul Finebaum knows the Heisman Trophy is, more often than not, a quarterback’s award to win. It takes a Herculean effort, like Alabama WR DeVonta Smith in 2020, to take the prestigious trophy away from a quarterback in today’s college football. On Sunday morning’s edition of “SportsCenter” on ESPN, Finebaum...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
247Sports

Mike Krzyzewski releases statement on Duke star Paolo Banchero, Michael Savarino after DWI charges

Duke head men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski released a statement following charges brought against star freshman forward Paolo Banchero and junior guard Michael Savarino, his grandson, following a driving while impaired (DWI) arrest over the weekend, according to a report by the Raleigh (N.C.) News & Observer. Court records indicate that Savarino was arrested for DWI while Banchero is charged with aiding and abetting DWI.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#American Football#Bally#The Blue Devils#Campbell
College Football News

Michigan State vs Ohio State Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan State vs Ohio State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20. Record: Michigan State (9-1), Ohio State (9-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Michigan State vs Ohio...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 12: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Davis Enterprise

Blue Devils eliminate Trojans

WEST SACRAMENTO — Lindsay Taylor and her Davis High girls water polo teammates are savoring every minute they have in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs. The Blue Devils, who are the top seed, enjoyed a good defensive outing early in Thursday’s quarterfinal game against No. 8 Oak Ridge. But Davis was too fast for the visiting Trojans, as it posted a convincing 19-4 victory at River City High’s swimming pool.
DAVIS, CA
Norfolk Daily News

Blue Devils run into the Irish

LINCOLN — Any teams traveling to Lincoln for a state tournament in Class D2 will most likely run into Falls City Sacred Heart if they stick around long enough. On the hardwood when the weather is much cooler, they would most likely run into Wynot as well and certainly one of the two.
LINCOLN, NE
WAVY News 10

Hampton tops Gardner-Webb 27-21 in overtime

Press release courtesy of Jim Heath, Hampton University Athletics HAMPTON, Va. – Redshirt sophomore Keyondre White scored on a 25-yard run on Hampton’s first possession of overtime as the Pirates defeated Gardner-Webb 27-21 at a misty Armstrong Stadium on Saturday afternoon. After each team was forced to punt on their first possessions, Hampton went on a 63-yard […]
HAMPTON, VA
gazettejournal.net

Blue Devil football

The Mathews High School varsity football team fell to the visiting Middlesex Chargers last Thursday night by a 47-6 margin. “I know the scoreboard doesn’t show it, but we did a lot better job of playing our position and tackling,” said MHS head coach Wes Griffith. “We played last night with 14 kids, I believe,” he said on Friday morning. “So, for them to keep coming out and pushing forward with the lack of participation shows their character. They played from beginning to end as hard as they could. I appreciate their efforts with everything that we have going on.” MHS Quarterback Ben Stroud scored the Devils’ only points with a second-half touchdown. Here, senior running back Garrett Applegate fights for a few more feet against the Charger defense.
MATHEWS, VA
FingerLakes1.com

Victor Blue Devils

VICTOR WINS THRILLER: Girls volleyball win sectional crown 3-2 The great thing about post-season play in any sport is the thrilling games that come along the way, games that prove you can never script sports. On Saturday afternoon, the Victor girls volleyball team had their own thrilling chapter in sectional play ...
VOLLEYBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy