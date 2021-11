CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers open a four-game homestand tonight as the 7-3 Washington Wizards come to town. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EDT. While the Cavaliers (7-4) picked up a 126-109 win over New York Knicks on Sunday, it has proved to be bittersweet in the ensuing days with the news that Collin Sexton sustained a meniscus tear in his left knee and will be sidelined indefinitely. Ricky Rubio and Isaac Okoro could be in line for more playing time with Sexton out.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO