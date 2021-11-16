ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Monday's Timberwolves-Phoenix game recap

By Kent Youngblood
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suns star finished with 29 points, making 13 of...

www.startribune.com

firstsportz.com

Watch: Russell Westbrook embarrasses himself with yet another Shaqtin’ moment in Lakers vs Bucks

It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Devin Booker
CBS Sports

Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since March 23 of 2019. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 8 at FedExForum. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Timberwolves
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 12: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

NBA Twitter bowing down to Stephen Curry, monster performance for Warriors

Stephen Curry delivered a vintage superstar performance for the Warriors against the Hawks and NBA Twitter couldn’t help but fawn over him. NBA fans were promised on Monday night that they would be getting a high-octane matchup between two of the league’s most explosive players, Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Hawks guard Trae Young. As it turns out, though, Curry wasn’t about to make it a fair fight.
NBA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Austin Peay standout football player Nigel Brannon shot and killed

Nigel Brannon was one of the highest recruits in Memphis football history. He was a star football player that would transfer to Austin Peay State to finish out his football career. Well, this week Brannon was shot and killed. According to reports, Brannon was shot and killed at an apartment...
MEMPHIS, TN
firstsportz.com

Lakers News: LeBron James sends message to Young Dolph after tragic news of rapper’s demise

NBA Players and American rappers have always seemed to have a good relationship off the court and when the Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph was reported to be shot in a shooting incident in a local bakery, Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James was one of the first NBA personnel to mourn for the young rapper who left us too soon. He posted a video on his Instagram remembering a video he had shot for him previously.
NBA
Canis Hoopus

Assessing The Timberwolves’ Three-Game Losing Streak

The Minnesota Timberwolves have experienced some rough patches over the past week during their current three-game losing streak; however, it is not yet time for everyone to hysterically freak out like a young Kristen Stewart in Panic Room. Don’t get me wrong — there are definitely multiple problems that need...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-5) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (4-4) at FedExForum. Minnesota Timberwolves 0, Memphis Grizzlies 0 (8:00 pm ET) Marc Lore made the trip to Memphis with the Wolves. Will be watching with two reps from St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Lore has partnered with St. Jude’s on the “Run Rich Run” event with @richeisen – 7:59 PM.
NBA

