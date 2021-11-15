ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ben Simmons believes Sixers are trying to force him back on the floor

By Ky Carlin
 2 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The saga between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers has taken another turn for the worst on Monday. In the middle of a 6-game road trip that takes them to Salt Lake City on Tuesday, the organization has punished Simmons again for not cooperating.

While he is away dealing with his mental health and trying to get himself right, the Sixers have decided to fine Simmons again as he did not travel with the team on this trip. The organization has continued to grow frustrated with Simmons and they want to help him as best they can, but they maintain they need his cooperation.

Simmons’ agent, Rich Paul, claimed that the Sixers are making his mental health issues worse by continuing with the fines. However, that hasn’t stopped the team from doing so.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and The Stadium:

The Philadelphia 76ers are fining Ben Simmons for failing to travel on their 6-game road trip sources tell me. Simmons believes that the team continues to try to force him back on the floor despite his mental health concerns, they’re disregarding his mental health issues, but the team’s positioning has been that until there’s information otherwise from their mental health specialist, or Simmons, that he should be expected to ramp back up for return to the court. As Simmons’ agent Rich Paul told me last week, this is no longer about a trad, but Simmons receiving the help off the court that he needs. But for now, the fines and the stalemate continues.

The Sixers might have to just bite the bullet and trade Simmons for whatever they can get this season. It’s at a point where the situation is getting toxic and it will be best for both sides to just get a deal done as quickly as possible.

