After getting blown out by the Cardinals in Week 9, the 49ers surprisingly aren’t heavy underdogs at home against the Rams in Week 10. The San Francisco 49ers are coming off one of their worst performances in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s tenure, losing 31-17 to a Colt McCoy-led Arizona Cardinals team that was without quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and even running back Chase Edmonds, the latter after just his lone carry.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO