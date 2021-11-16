C'mon Wiggy, it's time to jump on the Mac Jones bandwagon

I luv ya’ Wigs but it’s officially time to give a little on your now too-many-weeks-old Mac Jones take.

Come join the winning team before you end up on the wrong side of history; because if there’s one thing that we’ve learned about history, it’s that once it’s written it can’t be reversed. Just ask the likes of Max Kellerman how his ‘Brady cliff’ narrative worked out. Eight years after he started it and four Super Bowl Championships later, I think we can safely say, not too well.

That’s not the worst of it.

When listening to the Greg Hill Morning Show during Patriots Monday, my expectation was to finally hear a positive consensus from the morning show crew on the state of the Patriots and their clearly developing rookie quarterback. To paraphrase Meatloaf, however: ‘Four out of five ain't bad.’

The better the kid gets and the more he proves, the deeper the heels of Wiggy’s cleats dig in. My favorite from Monday’s rant was ... wait for it ... “Mac is a passenger on this team.”

Oh dear.

This comment comes following Jones' most efficient, effective and impressive game of an already impressive season. It also follows a four-game winning streak for the team he leads.

To quote the four-letter network, “C’mon man!”

I’m not stat guy, I rather like to use my eyes to see clearly and since the pre-season, young Mac has passed the eyeball test. Jones does many of the little things that most of the so-called pundits simply cannot quantify well. Quick decision making under pressure, timely and accurate passes and the ever-necessary quick release for today’s NFL game speed. If you need statistical documentation, the proof is there too.

In Sunday’s blowout of Cleveland, Jones completed 83 percent of his passes, threw three touchdowns with zero interceptions for a QB rating of 142.1. More impressive than the actual game log statistics, however, were the real-time, meaningful deliverables that matter in terms of actually winning games. There were five key third-down situations where the Patriots had five plus yards to gain for a 1st down and in each of those situations, Jones delivered, going five for five.

This has become a positive but unsurprising trend with Jones as the season has progressed.

Mac Jones belongs and he’s more than ‘a system quarterback,’ which is a growing narrative nationally that needs to be put to rest quickly. Locally when listening to Wiggy dig-in, it took me back to 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2005; as I recalled reading Ron Borges literally die on a hill trying to underrate and undervalue Tom Brady. Yup. Before there was Kellerman telling us Brady was done during his most recent decade of dominance, there was Borges, right here in Boston whaling on the fact that Bledsoe should never have lost his job to Brady. This all happened and continued to happen not-so-subtly well after three Super Bowl Championships and a growing dynasty were already in tow.

As a lifelong Bostonian, I respect the catalog of Borges’ work, a lot. However, his arrival to the party surrounding Brady’s greatness was about five years too late as memory serves. After Super Bowl XXXVI a mea culpa was certainly in order. Never delivered on but certainly in order.

While Borges took shots about Brady throwing the ball sideways on TV shows that mattered at the time like Bob Lobel’s Sports Final, the passive-aggressive narrative he served was clearly an effort to undermine the skills that Brady had and the decision that Bill Belichick made. Belichick’s decision was quickly proven to be the right one and was sustained literally over the course of nearly two decades. For Brady? Those skills and qualities he showcased early on were most certainly very real and over time, perfected as he became the best to ever do it.

The moral of the story for my very entertaining and enjoyable co-worker is this: don’t be the next “Wrong Borges” and most certainly don’t be the next Max Kellerman. Please let there never be another. Rather, look at the whole picture in front of you and forecast what it could lead to. The early returns on Mac Jones look pretty darn good. Extrapolate his rapid growth to date and the trajectory looks really good.

Regarding Wiggy’s comparison to Chad Pennington, not only do I not hate it, I actually wrote that very thing back on Sept. 2 as seen here: Mac Jones is good for Patriots offense (audacy.com)

The difference is, I wrote that after watching Jones play during the preseason , I had seen enough to make that comparison then. The actual quote from my September 2 nd column was this:

“If you’re looking for comparisons I’ll give you one. Though the comparisons in skill set are comparable to what we grew to see and love in Brady, I would never go that far. It’s not fair to Jones or Brady for that matter. There is someone who does come to mind and it’s one of the six men drafted ahead of Brady in the 2000 draft. Chad Pennington. Belichick and Weis were both disciples of Bill Parcells and Pennington was a Parcells pick. Durability aside, Pennington was a smart and solid QB, very capable of running that same Parcells-Belichick-Weiss and now McDaniels scheme. Who knows if Jones has even 70 percent of Brady’s upside? If he has Pennington’s floor though, then that’s well worth the decision Belichick made this week.”

Ten weeks into his rookie campaign, I’d say Jones’ ceiling is higher than that. A caller to the morning show stole a little of my thunder on Monday making a comp to Phil Simms. That one occurred to me too. I think Pennigton as Mac’s floor, Simms as his middle outcome and maybe Troy Aikman as an eventual ceiling, seems more appropriate now, nearly three months into his first season.

It’s time for Wiggy to give a little on his Mac Jones take.