The Trans-Hudson project at the Putt Corners intersection in New Paltz is in the same position as the Walmart proposed in the 1990s: the fate of the entire project rests on whether access to the Village’s water system will be granted or not. In a letter to trustees, Daniel Schniedwind suggested using this leverage to get the plan changed, largely for the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians. Instead, trustees are sending their own letter to state transportation officials, asking them to take another look. Both Town and Village elected officials have frequently made comments at public meetings about the lack of response to transportation concerns at the state level.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO