ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Meditation

By Writers
High Plains Journal
 4 days ago

Read Romans 1:8-12 This is the boldness we have in [the Son of God], that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us.—1 John 5:14 (NRSV) As I sat in the pew for the worship service, I thought about how disconnected I felt. My...

www.hpj.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MEDITATION: Like turnip greens

I hate traditional religious language almost as much as I hate turnip greens. And I do hate turnip greens. I wouldn’t touch Maamaw’s greens with a very long pole, even though they had the reputation of inspiring the angels to sing in 12-part harmony. I also remember something my mother told me when I was a small boy: Be careful what you say you hate.
RELIGION
myneworleans.com

Om for the Holidays: Creating a Yoga and Meditation Retreat

For years, my “things to try” list has included attending a yoga and meditation retreat. Countless times I’ve found myself perusing the retreat schedule at Flowering Lotus Meditation Center in Magnolia, Mississippi, ultimately unable to make it work with my vacation time or off days. Then of course the pandemic hit, eliminating my chance to participate in an in-person retreat for the foreseeable future. Dashed were the visions of dharma talks and vegan temple food that were dancing in my head. (For the record, I’m not vegan, but I do love many vegan dishes and work them into my weekly menus as home.) Determined to begin 2021 on a healthy note, I was inspired to create an at-home retreat which I’ve returned to every month or so — complete with, if not vegan, at least vegetarian, meals. Below is a sample of the schedule. This plan can be easily abbreviated to a morning or afternoon, or extended over a full day to a weekend with just a few simple tweaks (which I’ll explain later).
MAGNOLIA, MS
hamlethub.com

Virtual Loving-Kindness Meditation for Adults with Somers Library

In celebration of Kindness Week, we invite you to take time to stop, breathe and offer loving thoughts to yourself and to others through the practice of Loving Kindness, or Metta Meditation. Loving Kindness Meditation is a simple and beautiful form of meditation that focuses on cultivating and spreading feelings...
SOMERS, CT
Herald Community Newspapers

Meditate, rinse, repeat: How to be more mindful just in time for dinner with the in-laws

(BPT) - Face it, there hasn’t been a lot to be thankful for the last year and a half. If gratitude is a muscle, many of us are finding ours a little atrophied. But you know what’s great about weak muscles? With a little work, you can not only get them back in shape, you can make them stronger than they were before.
YOGA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Yoga Journal

This Meditation Will Bring Your Crown Chakra Back Into Balance

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. If you’re feeling a bit lost or lacking motivation, your crown chakra might be out of balance. This meditation from Mary Beth LaRue can help bring your seventh chakra back into alignment. In less than three minutes, you will redirect your inner gaze and gain self-confidence by focusing on your breath and building trust throughout your physical body—and your mind.
YOGA
TrendHunter.com

Family-Focused Meditation Apps

While there is a diverse range of meditation apps available on the market, the fact of the matter is the majority of these apps are targeted towards individuals, an approach that is now set to be diversified with the advent of the Calm meditation app's 'Premium Family' subscription. The 'Premium...
CELL PHONES
parentmap.com

Best Mindfulness and Meditation Apps for Young Children

There are so many benefits associated with mindfulness and meditation: improved sleep, fewer pessimistic thoughts, increased productivity and performance, and better mental wellbeing are just a few of them. While the research on the impact of meditation and mindfulness on children is still insufficient, the available studies suggest that these...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romans
buffalorising.com

“The Lessons in Glass” – A Tour & Meditation

Blessed Sacrament Church – the only Catholic Church in the Elmwood Village – will be hosting a free tour of the church’s 32 stained-glass windows on Sunday, November 14, from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn about the church’s prized possessions. Aside from learning...
BUFFALO, NY
riverdalepress.com

Kids taught yoga, mindfulness, meditation as part of new P.S. 207

It’s like nap time, but in a more awakened sense of the word. At P.S. 207 in Kingsbridge, students as young as kindergarteners now have a period blocked out on their schedules for dimmed lights, downward-facing dogs and drawing on “kindness rocks.”. When students step into the Zen room, they’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Anchorage Daily News

Marching toward a more meditative existence

Recently I realized I don’t like the way my dreams feel. When I sleep, my imagination feels tight and confined. I don’t know exactly what I dream, but it’s like the feeling of email all night long. I wake up in the morning and say to myself, really? We could have done anything last night, brain. We could have gone flying, or breathed underwater. But instead we nitpicked.
YOGA
The Independent

Can 10 days of silence and meditation teach you the art of living?

Two men are sitting at a bar. One reveals that his son has started meditating. The other says: “I suppose it’s better than sitting around doing nothing.” This hoary joke speaks to the cynicism about meditation among people who have never tried it. Such doubts are misplaced, as the evidence is clear that meditating is good for you. Long regarded as a valuable practise in Asia, it has lately been repackaged as mindfulness for the over-harried workers of the western world. From Jon Kabat Zinn to Headspace – an app with over two million subscribers – sitting around doing nothing has never been so fashionable.
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Meditation
WGN TV

The power of meditation for health and happiness

CHICAGO, IL – WGN News Now wants to help you stay healthy, happy and stress-free during the holidays. Every day during our “Self Care Week” we’re posting a new story to help improve your health or lessen your stress. Today we’re looking at the power of meditation. Incorporating just ten...
CHICAGO, IL
Yoga Journal

A 10-Minute Meditation for Healing with Rosie Acosta

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. On this episode of the Yoga Journal podcast, The Practice, meditation teacher and podcast host Rosie Acosta teaches a 10-minute, breath-centric meditation that calls on the power of the moon to heal your body, nourish your energy, and create a deep sense of ease.
YOGA
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Meditation Helps Me Seek the Quiet Mind

The “pause between” is my new Parkinson’s self-management tool. I use it every day to help me switch from old ways of reacting to the “flicker effect” (dysregulated systems). It provides improved threshold management and mindful movements, which make life easier. The old ways are like a paved walking path...
YOGA
amherstwire.com

Mind the Vibez: Make Time to Meditate

In this episode of Mind the Vibez, Liam Zielony leads a meditation the focuses on the power of relaxation. Meditation starts at 9:45. Subscribe to the Amherst Wired Network here: Spotify. Produced by: Emilee Klein. Edited by: Celina Rivernider. Music by: Lee Rosevere.
AMHERST, MA
KING-5

Ease fear and anxiety with these meditation techniques

All of us have felt stress at some point in our lives — and many people turn to meditation as a way to reduce that. Amy Darling, Seattle-based acupuncturist, herbalist and health educator, joins New Day NW to guide us through breathing techniques and share insight on how you can develop a better relationship with your thoughts.
SEATTLE, WA
Psych Centra

Can Meditation Help with Depression?

Meditation is often celebrated for its positive effects on well-being. But can it play a role in easing symptoms of depression?. Although people have been practicing meditation for thousands of years, it has recently gained more mainstream popularity as a way to reduce symptoms of stress, enhance focus, and boost productivity, among other benefits.
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy