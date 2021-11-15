For years, my “things to try” list has included attending a yoga and meditation retreat. Countless times I’ve found myself perusing the retreat schedule at Flowering Lotus Meditation Center in Magnolia, Mississippi, ultimately unable to make it work with my vacation time or off days. Then of course the pandemic hit, eliminating my chance to participate in an in-person retreat for the foreseeable future. Dashed were the visions of dharma talks and vegan temple food that were dancing in my head. (For the record, I’m not vegan, but I do love many vegan dishes and work them into my weekly menus as home.) Determined to begin 2021 on a healthy note, I was inspired to create an at-home retreat which I’ve returned to every month or so — complete with, if not vegan, at least vegetarian, meals. Below is a sample of the schedule. This plan can be easily abbreviated to a morning or afternoon, or extended over a full day to a weekend with just a few simple tweaks (which I’ll explain later).

MAGNOLIA, MS ・ 14 DAYS AGO