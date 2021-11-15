ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First 1,500 Fans Grab Collin Delia Designed Hats on Friday presented by BMO Harris Bank!

Cover picture for the articleFor the 2021-22 season, the IceHogs are bringing back their popular Player Designer Hat Series presented by BMO Harris Bank featuring custom lids from goaltender Collin Delia, team captain Garrett...

Reichel’s Hat Trick Lifts IceHogs Over Moose at the BMO

Rockford, IL – Forward Lukas Reichel netted a hat trick and goalie Malcolm Subban provided 34 saves to send the Rockford IceHogs (3-5-0-0) over the Manitoba Moose (5-4-1-0) 4-3 at BMO Harris Bank Center Sunday afternoon. The Moose controlled the shots in the opening period while the IceHogs took hold...
Blackhawks News & Rumours: Hossa, Cookson, Jones, DeBrincat & More

Following a 1-9-2 start to their season, which had the Chicago Blackhawks doing anything but smiling, they’ve now won four straight are among the hottest teams in the league. Certainly, that’s enough to turn any early-season frowns upside down. For now, anyway, as long as things continue to progress in the right direction.
Brett Connolly Keeps Scoring Streak Rolling in Loss to Wolves

Rockford, IL – Forward Brett Connolly extended his point streak to five contests (3G, 5A) with a power-play goal in the third period, but the Rockford IceHogs (3-6-1-0) fell to the Chicago Wolves (7-2-0-0) 4-1 at BMO Harris Bank Center on Military Appreciation Night Friday evening. The Wolves quickly grabbed...
Bring your lunch pail and grab a hard hat: Abate-Sullivan-Bohlsen line embracing their role and playing it well

Joey Abate had the fourth-most goals (nine) and points (18) on the Omaha roster as a freshman. Nolan Sullivan has been one of the Mavericks’ most consistent and top offensive-producing centers the past two seasons. Kaden Bohlsen put up 13 goals and 32 points during his final season in the USHL. Through the first 10 games this season though, points have been few and far between for the three.
BLACKHAWKS ANNOUNCE MORE COACHING CHANGES

The Chicago Blackhawks announced more coaching changes today. It was reported that the team has hired Rob Cookson as an assistant coach as well as naming Marc Crawford an associate coach on interim head coach Derek King's staff. Cookson is 60 years old and was recently a coach with HC...
IceHogs Recall Forward Kale Howarth from Indy

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have recalled forward Kale Howarth from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL. Howarth, 24, made his professional debut with the Fuel on Nov. 9 at Cincinnati and registered his first professional goal as a part of a two-goal performance on Nov. 14 at Toledo. Overall, he skated in five games with the Fuel, netting four points (2G, 2A). He returns to the IceHogs on a personal three-game point streak with those four points. The Red Deer, Alberta, native appeared in one preseason game with the IceHogs this season, scoring a goal against the Iowa Wild on Oct. 7 in Coralville, Iowa.
Collin Delia
HomeCAMing: Fans Plan to Wear Hats to Welcome Cam Newton Back to ‘Da Bank’ (Photos)

For many Panthers fans it’s been a LONG year and a half without quarterback Cam Newton, but all of that changed last week when the former league MVP inked a deal to return to Carolina. Instantly, tickets to this week’s game against the Washington Football Team skyrocketed – as Newton is expected to make his first start at Bank of America Stadium since September of 2019. Not only will Panthers’ fans welcome back Cam with their attendance, but many are planning special game-day outfits that include hats – a Newton signature.
Jared Nightingale

Nightingale served as the IceHogs team captain during the 2013-14 season, his lone playing campaign with the organization. In 67 games, the Jackson, Michigan, native, scored on goal and three assists for four points and led the team with 114 penalty minutes. Overall, he played in 674 professional games in the AHL and ECHL, totaling 102 points (23G, 79A).
Hockey Fights Cancer Night is Back on Friday, Nov. 26!

The Rockford IceHogs drop the gloves against cancer with their third annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night benefiting the SwedishAmerican Foundation on Friday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. against the Milwaukee Admirals! IceHogs players will wear custom, limited-editing lavender Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys that will auctioned off throughout the game and online through IceHogs.com and DASH.
IceHogs to Honor Fan’s Loved Ones with Second Annual “Stick It to Cancer” Initiative

Rockford, IL – The Rockford IceHogs will be honoring those who have fought or are currently battling cancer on Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday, Nov. 26 at 7:00 p.m. against the Milwaukee Admirals at BMO Harris Bank Center. For the second annual ‘Stick it to Cancer’ initiative, fans will have the opportunity to put a loved one’s name on an IceHogs player’s stick.
Sabres were no-show, get pounded by Calgary

The players stood up to it after the game. Hinostroza didn’t mince words, “That was an embarrassing effort at home and it’s not up to our standards, so we’re kind of rattled tonight.
