ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Rose scores 22 to lift Fordham over St. Thomas (MN) 84-78

Anderson Herald Bulletin
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Rose had a career-high 22 points as Fordham beat St. Thomas (MN) 84-78 on Monday night. Antonio...

www.heraldbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 12: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
prepbaseballreport.com

Q&A with St. Thomas (MN) commit Dylan O'Connell

As another major winner in the state’s 2022 class throughout this year’s circuit, INF Dylan O’Connell (Eau Claire Memorial) established himself as a legitimate top-40 prospect in Wisconsin. His year started with a quality performance at the Madison Preseason I.D. in March, and it carried over into the WIAA spring where lead the Old Abes to the WIAA state playoffs. In the summer, O’Connell was among the day’s top performers at our high-profile Top Prospect - Milwaukee showcase which followed an excellent in-game showing at our Badger State Battle tournament a little over a week prior. These performances combined to push O'Connell way up on the uncommitted board, landing the attention of St. Thomas (MN) where he ultimately committed.
BASEBALL
WRAL

Brown scores 29 to lead Murray St. over Bellarmine 78-59

MURRAY, Ky. — Tevin Brown had 29 points as Murray State defeated Bellarmine 78-59 on Saturday night. Trae Hannibal had 12 points and six rebounds for Murray State (2-0). Justice Hill added 10 points. KJ Williams had 10 points and seven rebounds. Garrett Tipton had 15 points for the Knights...
MURRAY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fordham#Ap#Tommies#Division Iii#The Summit League#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Neese scores 20 to lift Indiana St. over DIII Hanover 90-49

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Neese had 20 points as Indiana State routed Division III-level Hanover 90-49 on Sunday. Cameron Henry had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Indiana State (2-1). Micah Thomas added 15 points. Matt Munoz had 10 points for the Panthers. Hochman: As Cardinals try to...
INDIANA STATE
Anderson Herald Bulletin

IU’s Jackson-Davis, Holmes earn Big Ten honors

BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana men’s basketball forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and women’s basketball forward Mackenzie Holmes won Big Ten Player of the Week honors Monday. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis averaged 20 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5 blocks in wins over Eastern Michigan and Northern Illinois. He shot 62.5% from the field for the week, making 15 of 23 field goal attempts.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Egbo, Smith lead No. 6 Baylor women in win over New Orleans

WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo scored 22 points on 11-of-12 shooting and had 11 rebounds as sixth-ranked Baylor improved to 3-0 under new coach Nicki Collen with a 78-39 victory over New Orleans on Monday night. “I felt comfortable, my guards made it very easy for me in the...
BASKETBALL
Anderson Herald Bulletin

IU gets early tempo test hosting St. John’s

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana’s first game against a major conference opponent this season will test the stamina, ball-handling ability and depth on the roster first-year coach Mike Woodson has assembled. The Hoosiers (2-0) will host St. John’s (2-0) on Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (9 p.m., FS1) in a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Bench plays big role in IU holding off St. John’s

BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana needed contributions up and down the roster to pull off its first big win of the season against St. John’s. The Hoosiers outscored St. John’s 20-7 in bench points during their 76-74 win Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Freshman guard Tamar Bates led the way...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy