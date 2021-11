“The Best Man to Die” by Ruth Rendell is the story of Jack, who is getting married in the morning. His buddies go to the bar to celebrate his last night as a bachelor. Charlie, his best man, gets there late and buys doubles for everyone with a wad of bills in his hand. At the end of the evening, Jack, Charlie, and Maurice walk down the road. They meet and greet Inspector Burden along the way, and Jack and Charlie go off alone, and Charlie heads home to Lilian.

