How to create custom games in Halo Infinite

Ubisoft has made one of the best games of all time 100 percent free, but you have to download it within the limited window provided. While many of Ubisoft's modern games have failed to hit the mark, with the most recent examples being Rider's Republic and Far Cry 6, there's no denying that the company has shipped some generation-defining games in the past, such as Far Cry 3 and Rayman Legends. While no single Ubisoft game is likely in contention for the Greatest Game of All Time award, it does have several games within shout, like the aforementioned pair, and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, one of the highest-rated games of all time, a pillar of the stealth genre, and a game that's now also free.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO