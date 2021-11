A new Halo Infinite video that has been shared online a few hours back compares the final version of the campaign with an earlier one. The new video, shared on YouTube by GameInformer, compares the final version of the campaign with the one that was shown by Microsoft during its E3 2020 showcase. To be fair, this comparison is not among the best we have seen, as GameInformer hasn't recreated the same exact sequences of the 2020 showing, but this can still be an interesting watch for all those who are eagerly anticipating the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO