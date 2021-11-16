ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Buttigieg buzz grows amid tensions with Biden and Harris

By Michael Brendan Dougherty
New York Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have an ear for it, what you can hear between the lines of recent pieces of journalism is that 1) A lot of people with a look into things at the White House think Joe Biden is not going to run for re-election. 2) Just about everyone thinks Kamala...

nypost.com

Comments / 30

GOD'S GURL
9h ago

This whole administration is a evil downgrading joke perpetrated by the kenites among the elites who are running our country into the ground to spite God. Won't work tho..

Reply(2)
12
To the assholes
2d ago

No DEMOCRAPS are going to be elected in the next 24 years after this experience.

Reply(2)
30
without compromise
7h ago

Finding the cracks within bidens administration.."with his experience in that field"..he would be a natural at..seeing how it's the only subject he has ever succeeded at..

Reply
3
