Buttigieg buzz grows amid tensions with Biden and Harris
By Michael Brendan Dougherty
New York Post
2 days ago
If you have an ear for it, what you can hear between the lines of recent pieces of journalism is that 1) A lot of people with a look into things at the White House think Joe Biden is not going to run for re-election. 2) Just about everyone thinks Kamala...
Vice President Kamala Harris, who has a habit of laughing when confronted by reporters, chuckled on Thursday when asked if she is being properly used by the Biden administration. ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos asked Harris, the subject of a recent scathing CNN report that outlined frustration and dysfunction in her...
As Americans are trying to figure out how to push through a very difficult upcoming holiday season where it’s going to cost a considerable amount more to feed the family, buy groceries and refuel their vehicles for holiday travel, uncertainty is setting in for many. Parents are wondering how to...
VP Kamala Harris addressed uncertainty of whether President Biden will run for reelection in 2024. "Absolutely not," Harris replied when asked if she and Biden have discussed the next election. Both Harris and Biden are bogged down with historically low job approval numbers. With Democrats split over whether they even...
ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos asked Vice President Kamala Harris whether President Joe Biden has told her he will run for reelection in 2024. On Thursday morning’s edition of Good Morning America, Stephanopoulos wrapped up his exclusive interview with the VP by asking “Has President Biden told you whether he’s going to seek reelection in 2024?”
Let’s just say the French accent didn’t, uh, help. Kamala Harris (remember her? She’s the one who said Joe Biden was racist before joining his ticket and becoming his vice president) is imploding like SN 2018gv (a star in the spiral galaxy NGC 2525 that self-detonated in a supernova and then, poof, disappeared).
Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid derided and mocked Americans Monday for not being sufficiently grateful to President Biden, snarking they must have already spent their stimulus checks and aren't happy anymore. During a discussion with left-wing historian Michael Beschloss on "The ReidOut," Reid fumed over Biden's poor approval rating, with...
Vice President Kamala Harris' communications director resigned on Thursday amid horrific poll numbers for Harris and growing criticism of the VP. Ashley Etienne resigned on Thursday. "Ashley is a valued member of the Vice President’s team, who has worked tirelessly to advance the goals of this administration," a White House...
Jill Biden promotes Covid vaccines and takes part in political rallies -- but only when her college professor schedule allows. - Vaccination -
The first lady is traveling around the country urging Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and -- ever since vaccines were approved for teenagers and younger kids -- to also immunize their children.
It’s hard to screw up being vice president. George H.W. Bush famously said he attended so many funerals that the job description might as well be: “You die, I fly.” But after just 10 months in office, Kamala D. Harris has managed to make herself the least popular vice president at this point in at least 50 years.
Joe Biden was never exactly a colossus bestriding the Earth, but he’s been getting smaller by the day. A Washington Post poll over the weekend suggested that his presidency is, for now, a smoking political crater. It had him at a 41% approval rating, despite the passage of his long-sought infrastructure bill that was supposed to buoy him and his party.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden launched into three-way diplomacy with the leaders of Canada and Mexico on Thursday, celebrating the return of near-annual summits that went dormant during the Trump years. But there were still plenty of differences to sort through over trade, immigration and other matters. Biden met...
This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on November 17, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And welcome to HANNITY. Day two of jury deliberations and the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. It is now officially in the books and still no verdict. Now, earlier, today an explosive new development from the courthouse and it all surrounds this drone footage showing Kyle Rittenhouse shooting Joseph Rosenbaum in what looks like a clear act of self defense.
Warren blasted Kennedy after he suggested Biden's nominee for comptroller of the currency, Saule Omarova, is a communist. Omarova was born in Kazakhstan during the Soviet era, but came to the US in 1991 and is a citizen. "Sexism, racism, pages straight out of Joe McCarthy's 1950s Red Scare tactics,"...
Andrew Stiles of the Washington Free Beacon dissects a new documentary about U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. If political consultants only made money by being good at their jobs and winning elections, you’d almost feel sorry for the people advising Democrats over the next couple of years. President Joe Biden is increasingly unpopular thanks to a listless economy, is almost certain to lose his congressional majority in 2022, and is merely the betting favorite to win his party’s nomination in 2024. Democrats are increasingly divided but can all agree that Donald Trump is an existential threat to democracy and all things good, which is why they desperately want him to run again. What could go wrong?
Joe Biden is perfectly capable of having long discussions about the details of legislative proposals and knows his stuff. Joe Biden is also turning 79 this week, and sometimes stumbles, loses his place or mangles his words. That’s hardly shocking from a long-winded pol who even in his prime was...
