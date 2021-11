CALGARY, Alberta — The Rangers had one of their ugliest losses of the season against the Flames just under two weeks ago — and this one was worse. Concluding their four-game road trip, the Rangers gave up three third-period goals for the second time in as many games and were blanked by the Flames, 6-0, on Saturday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. That was on the heels of their recent 5-1 loss to Calgary on Oct. 25.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO