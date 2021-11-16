ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City council OKs fund to help resettle Afghan refugees

By Eric Halperin
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS (WCHM) – It has been about two months since hundreds of thousands of Afghans evacuated their home country over fears of Taliban rule, with some of those evacuees in central Ohio and more on the way.

US Together and Community Refugee and Immigration Services (CRIS) have been working for months to make the transition as smooth as possible for those evacuees.

One of the biggest hurdles they are facing is housing, but a new fund from the city is aimed at helping them get over that hurdle.

What’s inside Columbus’ largest-ever $1 billion-plus 2022 operating budget?

Over the summer, thousands of Afghan evacuees left just about everything besides the clothes on their backs, seeking a better life. For some of them, that life will be in Columbus.

“We want to create as smooth a landing as possible,” said Nadia Kasvin, co-founder and director of US Together.

US Together and CRIS have been helping hundreds of those evacuees. Between the two agencies, Kasvin said 450 will call Columbus home.

“We know what it’s like to leave your home and come to an unknown land,” she said.

Kasvin said her agency has already resettled a couple of dozen Afghans in central Ohio with plans solidified for dozens more. According to Kasvin and Columbus City Councilmember Emmanuel Remy, one of the biggest challenges evacuees face is finding housing.

“The problem is you have these people with no job, no credit history, no history whatsoever, and they were struggling to find places for them to live,” Remy said.

Columbus City Council voted Monday night to create an Afghan Neighbors Rental Assistance Fund, which is a $50,000 fund available to assure landlords that even if evacuees have trouble finding a job quickly, there’s another resource for rent.

“This particular fund really allows us to have those conversations and to assure the landlords there is a plan,” Kasvin said.

US Together and CRIS will split the fund.

Kasvin said she does not expect much of it to be used because most of the people they resettle keep up with their rents.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio school COVID-19 cases increase for third consecutive week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio schools rose for the third straight week on Thursday, following a statewide increasing trend as the Delta variant wave keeps case rates high. K-12 schools reported 6,781 new coronavirus cases among students and staff members to the Ohio Department of Health as of Sunday, bringing the […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Christmas Trees to the troops: Get involved now for next year

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 100 Christmas Trees were inspected, wrapped and packed to send to military personnel serving overseas in Kuwait. The Ohio Christmas Tree Association (OCT), Ohio Department of Agriculture, and FFA students from New Lexington Middle School tagged and bagged all of the handmade decorations, letters of support, and Christmas Trees […]
NEW LEXINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

