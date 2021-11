Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) remains a lonely — almost solitary — figure in national Republican politics. She refuses to humiliate herself by lying about her party’s complicity in the Jan. 6 insurrection. She continues to stand up for the integrity of elections. In doing so, she serves as a reminder that the 99.9 percent of elected Republicans who refuse to denounce the former president could have chosen another route; they simply lacked the courage.

