49ers’ studs and duds from a blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams

By Jerry Mcdonald
Marin Independent Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA — Not a lot of room for “duds” this week. Not with the thorough and physical 31-10 beating the 49ers put on the Los Angeles Rams Monday night before a national television audience. The 49ers (4-5) dominated the Rams (7-3) from the outset, piling up the rushing...

www.marinij.com

