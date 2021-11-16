Man dies in Fayette County crash

MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Fayette County.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 7:12 a.m. Thursday on Washington-Waterloo Road near Deer Haven Court in Marion Township.

A 1994 Honda Civic driven by Ezequiel Lopez, of Washington Court House, was traveling northeast on Washington-Waterloo Road when it failed to make a turn, traveling off the right side of the road, the sheriff’s office said.

Lopez then overcorrected and drove off the left side of the road, hitting a ditch and overturning, according to the sheriff’s office. Lopez was ejected from the vehicle.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.

