ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, OH

Man dies in Fayette County crash

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yf5qU_0cxrv2W100

MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Fayette County.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 7:12 a.m. Thursday on Washington-Waterloo Road near Deer Haven Court in Marion Township.

A 1994 Honda Civic driven by Ezequiel Lopez, of Washington Court House, was traveling northeast on Washington-Waterloo Road when it failed to make a turn, traveling off the right side of the road, the sheriff’s office said.

Lopez then overcorrected and drove off the left side of the road, hitting a ditch and overturning, according to the sheriff’s office. Lopez was ejected from the vehicle.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Four injured in southeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four people, including one child, were injured Tuesday in a crash on the southeast side of Columbus. The crash was reported near the intersection of Refugee Road and South Hamilton Road at approximately 10:05 p.m. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. A second victim was taken to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

911 calls: Trinity Hurt’s mother reports daughter missing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – “I woke up and my daughter wasn’t in her bed. I can’t find her.” Panic from the mother whose daughter – Trinity Hunt – was kidnapped last week. Officials have released the 911 calls when police were first alerted that Trinity, 7, was missing, launching a two-day search in Hardin County. “I […]
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in October fatal Linden shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting in the Linden area.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:37 a.m., Oct. 8, police were alerted by ShotSpotter to the 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue.  When officers arrived on scene, they found John Moore, 51, and medics transported […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Fayette County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Washington Court House, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Fayette County, OH
Accidents
County
Fayette County, OH
NBC4 Columbus

SR-161 reopens after crash involving bus

UPDATE: ODOT reports the roadway has reopened. COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A crash involving a Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) bus has closed a portion of SR-161. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the crash has closed SR-161 eastbound near Hamilton Road. Columbus police said the bus is leaking fluids onto the roadway and crews […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

George Wagner III makes court appearance

(WCMH) — George “Billy” Wagner III was back in a Pike County courtroom Wednesday for a motion hearing. He is one of four family members accused of massacring eight members of the Rhoden Family in 2016 and faces 22 charges ranging from aggravated murder to tampering with evidence. The last time he was in court, […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wcmh#Deer Haven Court#Honda
NBC4 Columbus

Missing Indigenous transgender woman last seen in 2019

GROVE, Okla. (NewsNation Now) — In March of 2019, 25-year-old Aubrey Dameron left her family home at 3:30 in the morning in the small town of Grove, Oklahoma, telling her mom she was going to meet someone. She hasn’t been seen since. The family believes a hate crime is at the root of Dameron’s disappearance. […]
GROVE, OK
NBC4 Columbus

No verdict after daylong deliberations by Rittenhouse jury

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) – The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial deliberated a full day on Tuesday without reaching a verdict over whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property. The case went to the anonymous jury after […]
KENOSHA, WI
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: More than 6,300 cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state .  As of Wednesday, Nov. 17, ODH reports a total of 1,620,436 (+6,382) cases, leading to 83,242 (+335) hospitalizations and 10,479 (+32) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,627,749 people — or 56.7% of the state’s population — have […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy