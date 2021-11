No one expected Eden Hazard’s time at Real Madrid to go as poorly as it has. Rather than seamlessly filling Cristiano Ronaldo’s goalscoring boots and leading the team to yet another Champions League title, his dream move has deteriorated into an injury-filled nightmare. He has lost his starting spot, seen Madrid get eliminated by Chelsea (en route to his former team lifting the Big Ears trophy), and now been told not so subtly to find a new team. Madrid are once again doing their transfer business in the press and are keen to link him with a Premier League return, with Chelsea and nouveau-riche Newcastle the main options being bandied about.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO