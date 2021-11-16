The Political Valence of Law Firm Political Contributions

Increasingly, elections in the United States are won before a vote is ever cast. You can thank gerrymandering for that. A new report from The New York Times suggests, in fact, that the problem is only going to get worse as we head toward the 2022 midterm elections. Following the redistricting process spurred on by the 2020 Census, it appears that Republicans have drawn themselves favorable maps in the states of Iowa, North Carolina, Texas, and Montana, which is likely to give them five additional seats in Congress — cutting into the Democrats’ slim 11-seat advantage in the House of Representatives and leaving many people without actual congressional representation.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO