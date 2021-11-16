ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teresa Giudice Reveals How Ex-Husband Joe Really Feels About Her Fiancé Luis Ruelas

By Cynthia Cook
 2 days ago
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

What does Joe Giudice think about Teresa Giudice’s engagement to Luis Ruelas? The ‘RHONJ’ star revealed how her ex-husband really feels about her fiancé in a new interview.

Although Teresa Giudice, 49, and ex-husband Joe Giudice, 49, had their ups and downs during their relationship, Joe is apparently all for her new engagement to Luis Ruelas, 46. “They like each other,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said on the Kelly Clarkson Show of her ex hubby-to-be, per PEOPLE. “We went to the Bahamas and we went to go see Joe, and Louie DM’ed Joe behind my back. I didn’t even know. He’s like, ‘We’re coming out there. I would like for us to all have dinner.'”

The New Jersey OG continued, “We went out to the Bahamas because Joe is living six months in the Bahamas and six months in Italy,” she explained. “So we had dinner with him and it went really well. Joe thinks Louie’s a great guy.”

Teresa and Luis began dating in November 2020, and their relationship took a serious turn in October when they moved into a sprawling New Jersey mansion together. Their coupling came two months after Teresa finalized her divorce from Joe after 20 years of marriage. The couple, who amicably split in 2019, share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, together. The split came amidst Joe’s deportation to his native Italy following his time in prison for fraud.

So far, Joe has been pretty supportive of his ex-wife’s choice in Luis, saying in October that although he thought the pair moved “a bit quick” in their romance, he was still “glad” Teresa found her “true love” in her new beau, ultimately wishing them well. “I’m happy for Teresa and Louie, I give them my blessings,”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZtboE_0cxrubAI00
Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

While the RHONJ star was “always open to finding romance again,” she “never imagined she’d hit the jackpot with Luis,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife on Oct. 22, adding, “She appreciates that he proposed around her mom’s birthday.” (Teresa’s late mother Antonia would have celebrated her birthday on October 20.) Our insider continued, “Teresa thinks Luis is incredibly sweet, thoughtful, generous, loving, and she can’t wait to spend forever with him.”

