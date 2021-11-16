ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Space Command says Russian satellite debris poses multi-year risk

By Brittany A. Roston
 2 days ago
Russia has shocked and enraged the international community by conducting an anti-satellite test that puts the International Space Station — and everyone living on it — in jeopardy. The action has provoked strong rebukes from many officials, not the least of whom is NASA Administrator Bill Nelson who expressed shock that Russia would put its own cosmonauts at risk.

Image: NASA

What happened

In a statement today, the US Space Command revealed that Russia conducted a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile test. The missile targeted a Russian satellite, causing it to explode in low-Earth orbit (LEO) where it produced a large “debris field.” At the time of the US Space Command’s statement, officials said there were more than 1,500 trackable pieces of debris with “hundreds of thousands” of smaller pieces anticipated.

This debris field presents a new space hazard, with US Space Command estimating the satellite pieces will stick around in orbit for up to multiple decades. The immediate concern involves the threat this missile test presents to human life, with the International Space Station crew facing “significant risk.”

In addition to the threat posed to the ISS and other future crewed missions, the debris field also jeopardizes satellites belonging to multiple countries. US Space Command commander U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson issued a scathing statement about the missile test, saying:

Russia has demonstrated a deliberate disregard for the security, safety, stability, and long-term sustainability of the space domain for all nations. The debris created by Russia’s DA-ASAT will continue to pose a threat to activities in outer space for years to come, putting satellites and space missions at risk, as well as forcing more collision avoidance maneuvers. Space activities underpin our way of life and this kind of behavior is simply irresponsible.

NASA’s response

It didn’t take long for NASA to make a statement about the matter; in addition to calling Russia’s test “irresponsible,” the agency also revealed how the International Space Station and its crew are handling the issue. In a statement of his own, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said:

Earlier today, due to the debris generated by the destructive Russian Anti-Satellite (ASAT) test, ISS astronauts and cosmonauts undertook emergency procedures for safety.

Like Secretary Blinken, I’m outraged by this irresponsible and destabilizing action. With its long and storied history in human spaceflight, it is unthinkable that Russia would endanger not only the American and international partner astronauts on the ISS, but also their own cosmonauts. Their actions are reckless and dangerous, threatening as well the Chinese space station and the taikonauts on board.

All nations have a responsibility to prevent the purposeful creation of space debris from ASATs and to foster a safe, sustainable space environment. NASA will continue monitoring the debris in the coming days and beyond to ensure the safety of our crew in orbit.

Earlier today, the ISS Flight Control Team received an unexpected alert that a satellite had exploded and produced a dangerous debris field. The debris posed a direct threat to the ISS, forcing the astronauts and cosmonauts on board to take emergency measures. The safety efforts included closing all of the module hatches with the exception of the ones between the US and Russian parts of the station.

As well, the crew — which was awakened by the emergency notification — had to take shelter for the first and third passes through and then near the debris field based on a risk assessment. The astronauts and cosmonauts were forced to spend two hours in their spacecraft, according to NASA, which says the ISS continues to pass through or near the debris field every 1.5 hours.

Going forward

The missile test, which occurred in the early morning hours in the Eastern time zone, is an ongoing matter. The US Space Command says it will continue monitoring the debris field and provide all of the details with other nations that conduct space activities — including Russia.

NASA, meanwhile, says updates on the International Space Station’s status amid this safety risk will be published on its dedicated ISS website. Gen. Dickinson called the test a “deliberate disregard” for sustainable long-term space missions that jeopardize other countries’ ability to utilize space in a safe, secure, and stable way.

Ned Price, a State Department spokesman, likewise accused Russia of “disingenuous and hypocritical” claims about opposing space weapons. Specific responses to the missile test haven’t yet been revealed, but Price said the US will talk with its allies on how to proceed.

Comments / 0

Northrop reveals concept lunar vehicle for NASA’s Artemis astronauts

Defense and aerospace company Northrop Grumman will work alongside some of its partners to develop a Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) for NASA, the company has announced. The rover will be used to shuttle NASA’s astronauts across the Moon’s surface as part of a future crewed Artemis mission. Multiple other companies will fulfill their own parts of the project, including Michelin, Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost, and AVL.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Researchers test electric iodine propulsion engine for satellites in orbit

Satellites orbiting the Earth today are fitted with thrusters to help them achieve the desired orbit and stay there. Today, the thrusters aboard the satellites rely on electricity used to ionize and push xenon particles for thrust. As xenon atoms are ionized, they can build thrust due to their weight. The challenge with utilizing xenon for thrust board satellites is that the gas is rare, expensive, and hard to store.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA was forced to change the orbit of the ISS due to space junk

This month, NASA was forced to change the orbit of the ISS to avoid a potential collision with a piece of space junk. At the incredible velocities that objects orbit the Earth, even a small piece of space junk has the potential to cause catastrophic damage if it impacts the ISS. The space junk caused NASA to make an “urgent … Continue reading
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
This MiG Super Fighter Terrified NATO. Then a Soviet Pilot Stole One.

Throughout the early 1970s, the Soviet MiG-25 streaked through the nightmares of America’s military and intelligence communities. If the Cold War were to ever turn hot, they feared, this seemingly unstoppable fighter, code-named Foxbat, appeared poised to sweep the skies of Western aircraft. The first hints of the existence of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Top US general reveals new info on China’s globe-circling hypersonic missile

A top United States military general revealed new information on China’s globe-circling hypersonic weapons test in August that stunned U.S. officials, according to an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday. General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CBS that China “launched a long-range missile”...
MILITARY
NASA: Space station remains at high risk from shot satellite

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The International Space Station remains at increased risk from orbiting debris following this week’s Russian weapons test, NASA said Thursday. On Monday, Russia launched a missile to destroy a satellite orbiting just above the space station. NASA said late Wednesday that the highest threat to the station and its seven […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The US Space Force Wants to Clean Up Junk in Orbit

The situation could’ve played out like the scene in the 2013 movie Gravity in which an astronaut, played by Sandra Bullock, flees the ISS as it’s destroyed by a massive clump of orbiting debris. The real shower of shrapnel missed the ISS, but it continued to make close passes every 90 minutes or so. Some of it will likely remain in orbit for decades. Russian officials, who on Tuesday confirmed the weapons test, claim the fragments aren’t a hazard for space activity.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Steve Wozniak's startup Privateer plans to launch hundreds of satellites to study space debris

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak's startup Privateer aims to help humanity get the goods on space junk before it's too late. The Hawaii-based company, whose existence Wozniak and co-founder Alex Fielding announced in September, wants to characterize the ever-expanding space debris population like never before. Privateer will do this by incorporating a variety of data, including crowdsourced information and observations made by its own sizable satellite fleet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outpost to return satellites and payloads from orbit

SAN FRANCISCO – Two Made In Space co-founders teamed up with a paragliding expert to found Outpost, a startup focused on returning satellites and payloads from orbit. “There are a lot of ways to get satellites and payloads to space today, and very few ways to get things back to Earth,” Jason Dunn, Outpost co-founder and CEO, told SpaceNews. Outpost intends to begin solving that problem with a “low-mass, high-efficiency” Earth return capability for satellites, said Dunn, who co-founded Made In Space and served as director before it was purchased by Redwire in 2020.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
