11:08 AM PT -- Chris Daughtry has spoken on the passing of his daughter, saying ... "I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I will be taking a break from social media to be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss."

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO