Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (personal conduct policy) said he has not been in contact with the NFL and will play in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Cook has been accused of physical and emotional abuse in a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, and the NFL is reportedly reviewing the matter. Cook could face discipline at some point, but the expectation is that he will be active on Sunday agains the Chargers. Alexander Mattison would fill in as the Vikings' lead back if Cook were to be ruled out.

8 DAYS AGO