Military

World War II veteran who worked on USS Cod turns 101 years old

By Rob Powers
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
Veteran's Day last week and a birthday this week, our "Your Service" series continues with a man who has seen and done it all.

He's a gem of a man, with the last name Jewell, still shining brightly after all these years. Think of everything you know about life in the US in 1920, and add one more: The birth of Stan Jewell on Nov. 15, 101 years ago.

It was a crisp night, the kind of night where red, white and blue melt into the glow of a late autumn moon. And behind the doors of a Twinsburg restaurant, a celebration more than a century in the making.

Jewell celebrated his birthday as a proud Navy veteran of World War II— who served as a machinist’s mate. Jewell worked on submarines, including the one docked in Cleveland right now. That’s right, Jewell worked on the engines of the USS Cod when she was an active Navy sub in Pearl Harbor.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland
The USS Cod docked in Cleveland.

Can you imagine? All those years ago, all that history, of which he’s so proud.

Jewell is from Dorset in Ashtabula County and a charter member of VFW Post 4929 in Twinsburg.

Everything Jewell has gone through, all he’s seen in 101 years on this earth, made worthwhile by those in his life—past and present, and his service.

Happy birthday, Jewell. And thank you for your service.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

