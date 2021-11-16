ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose scores 22 to lift Fordham over St. Thomas (MN) 84-78

 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Rose had a career-high 22 points as Fordham beat St. Thomas (MN) 84-78 on Monday night. Antonio...

www.the-messenger.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
