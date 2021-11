The Wasatch saw its snowiest October in years with Alta Ski Resort reporting 67 inches, the most snow to fall during that month since 2004. Skiers and snowboarders took notice, and backcountry enthusiasts flocked to the top of Little Cottonwood Canyon, flooding Alta’s parking lot with cars — for those passing by, it sure looked like the resort was open. At times there was literally a line of skiers skinning up into higher elevations under Alta’s Collins Lift, hoping to get their first taste of winter.

