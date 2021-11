Bryan Danielson was recently interviewed on “The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.” During it, he was asked about the recent WWE talent cuts. “In some ways I get it,” Danielson said. “In some ways, I feel like it’s not right. It’s hard because my father-in-law is the head of talent relations. One of the things that I’ve always had a hard time with, and I’ve been fired from WWE twice so I kind of get this – it’s one thing if somebody does something bad but like for example, if you’re under a contract with WWE and you’re not happy or you’re not happy with the company or whatever it is, if they can fire you and give you 90 days [then] you should be able to give them 90 days to be released from your contract.”

