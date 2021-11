Data generation through various devices is growing rapidly, aiding the growth of the big data market. Also, cloud computing has made the adoption of big data solutions easier and more affordable. However, big data management company Palantir (PLTR) doesn’t look sufficiently fit to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. Therefore, we think it could be worth betting on SAP (SAP) and International Business Machines (IBM) instead. These two stocks possess sound fundamentals and are rated ‘buy’ in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s discuss.

