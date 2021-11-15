ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

New World Economy Shut Down After Glitch Discovered

By GV https://gameverse.com
gameverse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew World gamers found a glitch in the recently-launched MMO that subsequently led Amazon Games to once again turn off its entire economy last weekend. The “glitch” allowed players to...

gameverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
invenglobal.com

New World takes its entire economy offline... again

Amazon Game Studios has once again shut down their entire player economy for New World, following the discovery of yet another game-breaking expjloit that allowed players to duplicate gold. So while the US economy is hitting record inflation, so is New World's. This is not the first time the company has shut down the economy over a gold duplication, and based on the studio's short but bad track record, it probably won't be the last.
BUSINESS
epicstream.com

New World's Broken Economy Explained

While reading about economics may not be everyone's idea of a party, for players of New World, the problems with the economy are a very real concern. Problems with deflation, a notorious infinite gold exploit, and imbalances within the game's own economic setup, have combined to effectively break the economy. It's a bitter irony that many of us play a game to escape from the economic problems of the real world. To be presented with them in an MMO game isn't great. But without trying to explore the differences between Keynesian, Marxian, and Neoclassical economic theories, here is New World's Broken Economy Explained.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New World#World Economy#Mmo#Amazon Games
PC Gamer

MMO Fallen Earth rises from the dead two years after it was shut down

Fallen Earth is a 2009 MMO that has had something of an interesting history. At launch the game was an unusual proposition, and probably too ambitious for its own good: a hybrid FPS-RPG combat system, a realtime crafting element, hundreds of weapons and vehicles, a thousand square kilometres of world for six PvP factions to fight over and, of course, many flaws.
VIDEO GAMES
Aviation Week

Russia Destroys Satellite, Sparking International Outrage

About 6 hr. before SpaceX was to launch a new crew to the International Space Station for NASA in early November, Russia conducted a 6-min. maneuvering burn of the station’s core stage, ordered after data showed a potential conjunction with a piece of debris from a 2007 Chinese anti-satellite test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Glitch
NewsBreak
Amazon
GamesRadar+

GTA Trilogy player discovers nightmare fuel visual glitch

A new bug with the GTA Remastered Trilogy plasters a giant, repeating face upon some waterside walls for a truly bizarre effect. Earlier today, the clip below emerged through Twitter, where a user reports discovering a rather odd bug in the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. In the clip, the user pulls alongside a wall in a boat, only to discover that there's actual faces clearly pasted along the surface.
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
gameverse.com

What Do You Need To Play Halo Infinite On PC Laptop/Desktop?

Wondering if you can run Halo Infinite on your laptop or desktop? Sure, why not? Halo Infinite has launched in open beta mode (Nov. 16, 2021) and will officially release on Dec. 8, 2021. The game is the sixth in the Halo series that started with Halo: Combat Evolved released on Nov. 15, 2001, which happens to be the same day as the ‘Infinite’ open beta launch.
VIDEO GAMES
forexlive.com

USD/JPY takes a dive as Austria lockdown reignites pandemic fears

USD/JPY plunges from 114.50 to a low of 113.90 on the day. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. We're starting to see a classic case of risk aversion sweep across markets as European indices have erased gains on the day while in FX, the dollar and yen are broadly bid with bond yields tumbling across the board as well.
CURRENCIES
gameverse.com

Xbox One Adds Over 70 Xbox 360 and Original Console Games

Microsoft has added over 70 Xbox 360 and original Xbox console games to be backward compatible with Xbox One. The announcement celebrates 20 years since the launch of the original Xbox in Nov. 2001. The entire Max Payne series and the F.E.A.R. franchise are now playable on Xbox Series X|S...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Is MultiVersus cross platform/crossplay?

MultiVersus, a platform fighter featuring Warner Bros. properties, joins the fight. WB’s 2D fighter joins the increasingly crowded genre that’s seen games like Brawlhalla, Brawlout, and Nickelodeon All-Stars try to stake their claim as the best license-based platform fighter on the market. Although crossplay is slowly becoming an industry standard, the feature is far from a guarantee in the genre.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

We’re deep into the month of November now, and we all know what that means – it’s time to think ahead to everyone’s favourite time of the year: Black Friday. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it will be back with aplomb for 2021 in actual shops – and, for some retailers, the fun has already started! Black Friday will see deals and discounts across a huge range of products, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

New World’s Economy Shut Down After Dupe Glitch

Yeah, there’s another dupe glitch in New World. If you can’t figure out the details of that exploit (though apparently it’s “very easy“), that’s by design. Things like this are devastating to an MMO’s in-game economy, and Amazon Games is well aware of that fact – shutting off the economy and cracking down on those using/spreading the exploit, all in an effort to stem the bleeding.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy