TAUNTON, MA (CBS) – Saturday evening’s storm was quick but powerful, bringing down trees and power lines in several places, and in Taunton, catching neighbors by surprise. “The whole house was shaking really bad. The wind was slapping against my doors out back,” said one man without power on Thrasher Street. The wind gusts brought down a tree that became tangled up in power lines – knocking out electricity to most of the street. “We just heard a big smash, a big bang – me and my neighbor,” said Robert Smith. Storms brought trees down on power lines in Taunton. (WBZ-TV) Utility crews were high...

TAUNTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO