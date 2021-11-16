ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door in Texas

By Associated Press
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Dallas-area police are seeking information from the public after a rear passenger door opened on a car making a left...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Woman who threw soup in restaurant manager’s face has been arrested

TEMPLE, TEXAS (KWKT) – A woman accused of throwing soup in the face of a Texas restaurant manager was arrested, according to police. On Wednesday, police in Temple arrested 31-year-old Amanda Martinez after video of the incident started going viral the previous week. Martinez was charged with assault causing bodily harm.
TEMPLE, TX
FOX2Now

Suspected serial killer Perez Reed charged with 2 murders at K.C. area apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A suspected serial killer is now charged with two murders at a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex. The Wyandotte County District Attorney charged Perez Reed, 25, with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Damon Irvin and Rau’daja Fairrow. Court documents show investigators believe Reed killed Washington on October 28 or 29, and Fairrow on October 29. Investigators found their bodies in apartments at Wyandotte Towers in Kansas City, Kansas last month.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Irving, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Irving, TX
Crime & Safety
FOX2Now

Who killed Young Dolph? Memphis Police share suspect photos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released photos Thursday of suspects believed to be involved in a fatal South Memphis shooting that took the life of rapper Young Dolph. The photos show a person in gray pants and a dark hoodie with gun in hand, apparently firing. Police also released a photo of a white car that may be linked to the case.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Car Door#Ap
FOX2Now

St. Louis police say 27-year-old woman shot to death Tuesday afternoon

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis are searching for a suspect or suspects after finding a 27-year-old woman shot to death in the city’s Vandeventer neighborhood. Police say the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon when officers were called to the area just before 4 p.m. Arriving officers found the woman dead from a gunshot wound.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man who shot Ahmaud Arbery admits he was not under any threat

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery testified Thursday that the 25-year-old Black man’s demeanor struck him as suspicious when he first approached to question him about a possible crime in his coastal Georgia neighborhood, but he acknowledged that Arbery did not threaten him in any way.
BRUNSWICK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

Woman dies in Alton, Illinois house fire Thursday morning

ALTON, Ill. – A woman died in an Alton, Illinois house fire Thursday morning. The fire broke out at approximately 5:50 a.m. at a home located in the 1600 block of Nolte Place. When crews arrived at the scene they were not aware that a woman was still inside the home. Alton Fire Chief Jesse […]
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
36K+
Followers
25K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy