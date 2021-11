BUFFALO, N.Y. — If we are lucky, all of us will get old someday, and that includes our beloved dogs as well. According to WebMD, smaller breeds such as Dachshunds and Yorkies reach their golden years around seven years of age, while large breeds like Great Danes and Golden Retrievers achieve senior status by the time they are about 5 or 6 years of age.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO