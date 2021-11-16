49ers’ studs and duds from a blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams
By Jerry Mcdonald
Paradise Post
2 days ago
SANTA CLARA — Not a lot of room for “duds” this week. Not with the thorough and physical 31-10 beating the 49ers put on the Los Angeles Rams Monday night before a national television audience. The 49ers (4-5) dominated the Rams (7-3) from the outset, piling up the rushing...
SANTA CLARA – Upsetting the rival Rams on the “Monday Night Football” stage gave the 49ers a long-awaited celebration on their home field, over a year in the making. Levi’s Stadium’s jumbo screens captured it all night, from fans chugging popcorn to the 49ers’ play-makers taking turns with a gaudy gold necklace on their bench.
The Los Angeles Rams lost their second game of the season on Sunday Night Football to the Tennessee Titans. It wasn’t a good performance by any means and there will be a lot for this team to fix. With that said, here are this week’s 10 takeaways. 1. Matthew Stafford...
It can be difficult to find positives from a 28-16 loss, especially when the game didn’t even feel as close as the final 12-point margin shows. The Rams decided to beat themselves instead of the Titans on Sunday night, committing error after error en route to their second loss of the season.
Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at 49ers Week 10 regular season game on Monday, Nov. 15. The Rams (7-2) head north to take on the 49ers (3-5) on Monday Night Football, their second-straight primetime game before heading into the bye week. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time on ESPN.
SANTA CLARA — Another Los Angeles Rams’ coup? Another star player joining their roster before Monday’s visit to the 49ers? What to think of Odell Beckham Jr. (OBJ) reportedly saying yay to L.A.?. “That’s great,” 49ers linebacker Fred Warner responded Thursday in a monotone fashion, sounding part sarcastic and part...
The 49ers rookie class could get a baptism under fire Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, and none more than tackle Jaylon Moore. Moore, the 49ers’ first-round pick out of Western Michigan, will assume Mike McGlinchey’s spot at right tackle. McGlinchey was lost for the season with a quadriceps injury in the 49ers Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Los Angeles Rams X-Factors To Watch Against The 49ers. The 7-2 Los Angeles Rams are heading to Levi Stadium for a Monday Night Football matchup against the struggling 3-5 San Francisco 49ers. The Rams are the clear favorite despite being in hostile territory. Despite their records, the 49ers have had the Rams number the last two seasons sweeping the Rams in 2019 and 2020. Sean McVay is once again being praised as the best young head coach while his rival Kyle Shanahan has seemingly begun to wear out his welcome as the 49ers head for another losing season. Let’s take a look at this week’s x-factors for Monday night.
The San Francisco 49ers will host the Los Angeles Rams to wrap up Week 10 on Monday Night Football (8:15 ET on ESPN). This week, ESPN betting analysts Eric Moody and Anita Marks, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and Stats & Information's Seth Walder offer up their best bets.
Imagine the challenge that faced the Dutchtown Griffins on Friday. As the No. 26 seed in the Class 5A football playoffs, they had to knock off the No. 7 Acadiana Wreckin' 'Rams — a two-time reigning state champion and six-time winner overall — on their home turf. The last time...
On Monday Night Football, the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers pits two teams receiving opposite fortunes in the 2021 NFL season. Both clubs feature two boy geniuses coaching offensive attacks that could make even the most hardcore traditionalists swoon. One head coach appears ready to take on the top of the NFC, while the other clings to relevancy and playoff contention.
The Los Angeles Rams (7-2) are on the road to visit the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) for Monday Night Football in Week 10. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium will be at 8:15 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Rams vs. 49ers odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
GAME ESSENTIALS: 49ers (3-5) vs. Rams (7-2) at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, at 5:15 p.m. (PT). TV: ESPN-TV, ABC-TV (Ch. 7), Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (color commentary), Lisa Salters (sideline reporting). ODDS: Rams -4. OVER/UNDER: 49. SERIES: 49ers lead 73-67-3. LAST MEETING: 49ers won 23-20...
The Los Angeles Rams four game win streak came to an end last Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans defense stepped up to force turnovers. Setting up their first touchdown and scoring one of their own by Byard and Stafford’s second pick of the day. Overall the Rams...
Advanced stats and analytics will be utilized to identify favorable matchups and players to avoid. The purpose of this article is to paint a picture of how the teams play and matchup with one another in less than 1,000 words. As the season continues, less emphasis will be put on...
SANTA CLARA — It’s taken until the season’s midway point but the 49ers are finally suiting up all their rookie draft picks. The Los Angeles Rams, meanwhile, are debuting their two newest acquisitions — wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and linebacker Von Miller. What makes the 49ers’ pregame lineup so...
San Francisco decided to reverse its course of homefield failure with some old-fashion pad cracking. From the first snap to the last, the 49ers played with more aggression and a greater sense of urgency, seizing the opportunity to make a statement on a national stage just eight days after a Colt McCoy-led team dominated them on their own turf. San Francisco ended its home-game drought with emphasis, flying around the field, delivering the blows on an every-down basis, and making sure to win at the point of attack on both sides of the ball. The strongest response the Rams mounted was from veteran Andrew Whitworth, who didn't like that his team was being pushed around and ended up drawing a penalty. These 49ers looked nothing like the squad that lost at home to an injury-riddled Cardinals team last week. They need to be this team from here on out.
601 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers desperately needed a win Monday Night against the Los Angeles Rams. On the heels of an extremely poor effort at home against the Arizona Cardinals, the team was looking to bounce back. No one expected the 49ers to win. But we had hoped they would at least play well and keep the game close.
San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward gave the Los Angeles Rams some bulletin-board material this summer with his comments about their new quarterback, Matthew Stafford. The Rams swapped their starting QB, Jared Goff, to the Detroit Lions to acquire the 12-year veteran on March 18. · STATE NFL ROUNDUP:...
The San Francisco 49ers upset their rival Los Angeles Rams under the Monday Night Football lights at Levi’s Stadium. In their first home win in 393 days and their fifth straight win over the Rams, Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel led the 49ers offense. Jimmie Ward made two early interceptions — including a pick-six — to put the 49ers ahead early.
Comments / 0