Suffering in silence: Why you can't ignore your mental health and well-being

This month’s article is about anxiety disorders. Let’s start by talking about mental illnesses in general. The National Institutes of Mental Health (https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/mental-illness) define mental illness as “a health condition that changes a person’s thinking, feelings or behavior and that causes the person distress and difficulty in functioning.” A person can have varying levels of functional impairment in different settings (i.e., work, social, school, home).
