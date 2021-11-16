ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Suffering in silence: Why you can't ignore your mental health and well-being

FOX2now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth experts say the harsh reality is more than half of...

fox2now.com

yale.edu

Lack of Access to Mental Health Treatment Reduces Lifetime Income

One in five Americans lives with a mental illness, according to figures from the National Institute for Mental Health. But Prof. Barbara Biasi says these illnesses are too often treated as secondary to the types of physical conditions that can be straightforwardly assessed with a stethoscope or blood-pressure cuff—by policymakers as well as by doctors.
ktxs.com

Pandemic & Mental Health: Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Ashlyn Balfanz has obsessive-compulsive disorder. It’s something she’s dealt with since she was 12. She washes her hands anywhere from 40 to 60 plus times a day and counts as she washes. If anything goes wrong during the process, she has to start over. And Ashlyn says the pandemic has...
#Mental Illness
Daily News Of Newburyport

COMMENTARY: Addiction, mental health needs are on the rise

Last year, COVID was the big story eclipsing other important news, including the uptick in mental health issues and deaths caused by drug overdoses. Did you know that along with a rise in depression and anxiety in adults, the impact on our youth is a growing concern with suicide now second only to accidents in teenage death? DEA Administrator Anne Milgram was recently quoted as saying the “United States is facing an unprecedented crisis of overdose deaths fueled by illegally manufactured fentanyl and methamphetamine.”
Norwalk Reflector

Mental health myths

Mental health issues have gotten more exposure in recent years, but there are still many myths and misconceptions about mental health that people continue to believe. Sadly, there is also still a significant stigma attached to mental health treatment, much of which is related to outdated assumptions and misinformation. The...
NBC News

How to take care of your mental health and wellness as winter approaches

As the winter holidays approach and the days get shorter, millions of Americans are beginning to the feel how the colder weather is affecting their mental health. Founder of the Chopra Foundation and expert in meditation and wellness, Dr. Deepak Chopra, joins News NOW to discuss how to build a regular wellness routine to deal with the mental stresses of the winter months. Nov. 9, 2021.
Mental Health
Health
bdmag.com

The Importance of Worker Mental Health and Well-being

NAHB raises awareness about mental health in the industry. During a recent call with some NAHB members, we heard the refrain: “I’ve had more friends and co-workers in construction die by suicide than by jobsite accident.” Their personal experience is consistent with industry data. In 2018, 1,008 construction workers died on the job; that same year, 5,432 died by suicide. Construction workers are five times more likely to die by suicide than from a jobsite safety injury.
UC Daily Campus

We can’t fight mental health alone

Particularly as youth in a world of climate change, pandemics and social instabilities of every other kind, we may find our surroundings crammed with well-intentioned messages of how we can better address our mental health. We should take a break. Prioritize our rest and peace. Focus on self-care. Stop putting our time and effort towards relationships that aren’t reciprocal. Go to therapy!
MedicalXpress

Smokefree policies widely ignored in hospital mental health units

Staff on many psychiatric wards are ignoring hospital smoke-free policies, believing mental health service users will be more aggressive and violent if they are not allowed to smoke, a study from the University of Otago, Wellington, has found. The researchers interviewed staff and service users at four acute mental health...
Technician Online

OPINION: We need more mental health days

From mountains of homework, extracurriculars, applying for jobs and a pandemic, students experience an overwhelming myriad of responsibilities and stress. In exchange for meeting the harsh demands of college life, many students sacrifice a very important aspect of their health: their mental well-being. While the Counseling Center offers excellent resources...
Cheddar News

Mental Health America Reports Over 50 Million People Are Dealing With Mental Illness

Jillian Hughes, communications director at Mental Health America, joined "Cheddar Wellness" to talk about her organization's annual report on mental wellbeing. She noted that more than 50 million Americans reported suffering from mental health problems with more than half of them going untreated. Hughes also talked about how the ongoing pandemic continues to impact people's mental health.
psychologytoday.com

Why We Fail Patients with Comorbid Mental and Physical Illness

Americans with depression, bipolar disorder, or other serious mental illnesses die 15 to 30 years younger than those without mental illness. People with severe mental illness die early due to pharmaceutical drug-induced obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other physical issues. Integrated care aims to identify and serve patients in primary...
Fatherly

The Lasting Impact of COVID-19 on Kids’ Mental Health—and What Parents Can Do to Help

This story was produced in partnership with Stanford Children’s Health. The COVID-19 pandemic and the cascading disruptions it has caused have been particularly difficult on parents. That’s because they’ve had to consider not just their own safety but that of their children as well. Now, as widespread vaccinations bring things back to something more closely resembling normal, parents are wondering what the lasting impact of the pandemic on their kids’ mental health will be.
shipnc.com

A Wellness Journey: Anxiety disorders

This month’s article is about anxiety disorders. Let’s start by talking about mental illnesses in general. The National Institutes of Mental Health (https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/mental-illness) define mental illness as “a health condition that changes a person’s thinking, feelings or behavior and that causes the person distress and difficulty in functioning.” A person can have varying levels of functional impairment in different settings (i.e., work, social, school, home).
Newswise

Serious mental illness? There’s an app for that

Newswise — People with a serious mental illness often have dysfunctional beliefs that spiral them downward. They feel stigmatized. They may believe people are out to get them. They might think they will never get better. Wanting to address these dysfunctional beliefs, researchers created a smartphone app with daily game-like...
