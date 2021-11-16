Suffering in silence: Why you can't ignore your mental health and well-being

This story was produced in partnership with Stanford Children’s Health. The COVID-19 pandemic and the cascading disruptions it has caused have been particularly difficult on parents. That’s because they’ve had to consider not just their own safety but that of their children as well. Now, as widespread vaccinations bring things back to something more closely resembling normal, parents are wondering what the lasting impact of the pandemic on their kids’ mental health will be.

KIDS ・ 9 DAYS AGO