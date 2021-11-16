ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport native John Fulkerson talks about suiting up against ETSU

By Kenny Hawkins
 2 days ago

Knoxville, TN — Kingsport native John Fulkerson was back on the court Sunday facing the ETSU Buccaneers in Thompson-Boling arena, this was the first game he’s played all season.

Fulkerson, who’s been nursing a bad thumb did not play in the exhibition game or against UT Martin, but he did get the start against the Bucs on Sunday….. While he was playing a limited amount of time he was happy to finally get a chance to be on the same court as the Blue and Gold because three years ago he was out injured. And the spokesman for Pal’s also found a chance to give the local eatery a plug when asked about playing his hometown university.

“They probably got some Pal’s before they played this game and I didn’t (laughter) I was hurt the last time we played them and so when they played there and that was up in Johnson City I missed that game but it’s always good to play a home town team and some of our coaching staff is over there and that was wonderful, to say the least to see them and the job they are doing over there it was a fun day and fun to see the great job they are doing”

