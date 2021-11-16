Man hospitalized, woman detained following shooting at gas station, police say

RANGELINE GAS STATION SHOOTING One man was left in critical condition after being shot at this gas station on Range Line Rd., according to police. Police said a woman was detained in connection to the shooting. (WHBQ)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Frayser.

Officers were called to the fire station in the 2500 block of Whitney Avenue Monday night after a man who had been shot went there for help.

According to police, the shooting happened at the Shell Station in the 2700 block of Rangeline Road.

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police said a woman was detained.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information that can help the police, call 528-CASH.

