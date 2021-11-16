ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose scores 22 to lift Fordham over St. Thomas (MN) 84-78

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Kyle Rose had a career-high 22 points as Fordham beat St. Thomas (MN) 84-78 on Monday night. Antonio Daye...

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 12: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
New York State
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
Kansas City Star

Ware lifts Morgan St. over St. Mary’s (MD) 118-55

De'Torrion Ware had 27 points as Morgan State rolled past St. Mary's (Md.) 118-55 on Tuesday night in a season opener. Ware shot 9 for 12 from the floor, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Malik Miller had 16 points for Morgan State. Isaiah Burke added 14 points and...
prepbaseballreport.com

Q&A with St. Thomas (MN) commit Dylan O'Connell

As another major winner in the state’s 2022 class throughout this year’s circuit, INF Dylan O’Connell (Eau Claire Memorial) established himself as a legitimate top-40 prospect in Wisconsin. His year started with a quality performance at the Madison Preseason I.D. in March, and it carried over into the WIAA spring where lead the Old Abes to the WIAA state playoffs. In the summer, O’Connell was among the day’s top performers at our high-profile Top Prospect - Milwaukee showcase which followed an excellent in-game showing at our Badger State Battle tournament a little over a week prior. These performances combined to push O'Connell way up on the uncommitted board, landing the attention of St. Thomas (MN) where he ultimately committed.
Kansas City Star

Nelson leads St. Thomas (MN) past St. Francis (BKN) 91-73

Anders Nelson had 30 points as St. Thomas (MN) beat St. Francis (N.Y.) 91-73 in nonconference play on Saturday. Nelson hit 12 of 16 shots from the floor and added six assists. Riley Miller had 21 points for St. Thomas (1-1). Parker Bjorklund added 14 points. Michael Cubbage scored a...
Kansas City Star

Brown scores 29 to lead Murray St. over Bellarmine 78-59

Tevin Brown had 29 points as Murray State defeated Bellarmine 78-59 on Saturday night. Trae Hannibal had 12 points and six rebounds for Murray State (2-0). Justice Hill added 10 points. KJ Williams had 10 points and seven rebounds. Garrett Tipton had 15 points for the Knights (0-2). CJ Fleming...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Neese scores 20 to lift Indiana St. over DIII Hanover 90-49

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Neese had 20 points as Indiana State routed Division III-level Hanover 90-49 on Sunday. Cameron Henry had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Indiana State (2-1). Micah Thomas added 15 points. Matt Munoz had 10 points for the Panthers. Hochman: As Cardinals try to...
Red and Black

Comparing Georgia and Charleston Southern’s lines of scrimmage

After getting off to a 10-0 start for the first time since 1982, Georgia returns home for the final time this season against Charleston Southern. The Bulldogs will be honoring the senior class, including multiple offensive and defensive linemen, as it will be their last game in Sanford Stadium. Healing...
Virginian-Pilot

Newcomer Christian Ings scores career-high 31 as Norfolk State blasts William & Mary for first 4-0 start in 33 years

When Christian Ings was looking to leave Rider after last season, his AAU coach back home in Philadelphia put him in touch with one of Norfolk State’s most famous alumni. Former NBA player Kyle O’Quinn sang the praises of his alma mater, convincing Ings to join coach Robert Jones’ roster. Nine years after he last played for the Spartans, O’Quinn is still helping them win games. Ings scored a ...
WNCT

Bacot rallies No. 18 North Carolina past Charleston 94-83

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot scored a career-high 24 points, tied his career-best with six blocks and added 12 rebounds as No. 18 North Carolina rallied in the second half to beat Charleston 94-83 on Tuesday night. It was the first road game of the season for the Tar Heels and new coach Hubert […]
