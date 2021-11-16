ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halle Berry Takes the Plunge in Metallic Caftan and Blade Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

By Aaron Royce
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNxYG_0cxrkv4e00

Halle Berry donned a sultry disco-worthy look for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The “Catwoman” star arrived on set in a daring black caftan, featuring wide flared sleeves, a metallic gold floral print and mini length. The piece was paired with a fringed black and gold miniskirt and no top, creating a plunging neckline effect. Berry’s look was cinched with a long leather belt featuring a gold snake-shaped buckle, as well as delicate gold and black rings.

For footwear, the “Monster’s Ball” actress wore a pair of coordinating strappy sandals by Casadei . The Blade Penny pair featured black leather counters embellished with bows and toe straps, as well as thin metallic gold soles and ankle straps. Together, the palette created a monochrome effect with Berry’s ensemble. The pair also included metallic gold stiletto heels totaling 4.5 inches in height, adding another sleek element to the daring outfit.

Sleek sandals have been on the rise this season, due to the return of live events and a desire to dress up. Popular styles, like Berry’s, often feature supportive ankle straps and towering heels in platform or stiletto silhouettes. In addition to the Academy Award-winning actress, stars like Charli D’Amelio, Rihanna and Mandy Moore have also worn bold pairs by Tom Ford, Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, Berry. The “Perfect Stranger” star often wears high-heeled sandals in platform or stiletto silhouettes on the red carpet, hailing from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Stella Luna. Pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin have also been a revolving part of her shoe rotation over the years. When off-duty, Berry can regularly be spotted in Adidas and Under Armour sneakers, as well as Nike slides.

Slip on sleek sandals this fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xCU5Q_0cxrkv4e00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Altina sandals, $118 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0JAo_0cxrkv4e00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey sandals, $100 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16FS4e_0cxrkv4e00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Michaela sandals, $25 .

Click through the gallery to see Berry’s sleek shoe evolution over the years.

Footwear News

Halle Berry Is Hunter-Chic in Camouflage Shirt Dress With Matching Knee-High Boots

Halle Berry went full jungle mode in her latest outfit. The “Catwoman” actress stepped out in NYC on Thursday. She wore head-to-toe green camouflage, including a camo shirt dress selected by her stylist and re.spin partner Lindsay Flores. The dress had an oversized utility jacket feel to it, and it was complete with a collar, cinched waist and an animal print lining. For her shoes, Berry kept the camo theme going. She donned knee-high heeled boots with a patchwork pattern of the same print. The pointed-toe boots’ stiletto heel reached roughly 4 inches in height. As for Berry herself, her patchwork boots are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Halle Berry Takes on Fall Style in Heeled Combat Boots & Bedazzled Baggy Jeans

Halle Berry is embracing comfortable fall fashion with her latest outfit. While out with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, on Tuesday, the “Catwoman” actress strutted down the streets of New York wearing a long textured brown coat that was complete with wide pockets. She complemented the jacket with bedazzled baggy jeans embellished with glittering rhinestones. Rolling up the cuffs, Berry showed off her laced black booties by Schutz that featured chunky 4-inch heels and lug soles. Her shoes, which retail for $158, are an apt choice as booties are a major fall staple. When it came to accessories, she kept it simple by only sporting a dainty gold necklace and a chunky gold ring on her right hand. The “Bruised” star styled her highlighted hair in loose waves as her bangs swept over her eyes. Berry has earned her style icon status ever since she stepped onto the scene in the 1980s. If you scroll through her Instagram account, you are likely to find some inspiration for your next look. She even goes back into the archives every now and then to reflect on some of her most memorable fashion moments. See more of Halle Berry’s style over the years. 
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Serena Williams Pops in the Brightest Crop Top & Mini Skirt With Glittering Heels on ‘Kimmel’

Serena Williams brightened up her fall style with a surprisingly summery look on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week. The tennis pro sat down with the talk show host to discuss the upcoming film “King Richard” in bold attire. For the occasion, Williams modeled a new look from Versace’s fall ’21 collection that teamed a bright red crop top with a coordinating belted mini skirt. On her feet, the athlete added a glittering touch to her look with her choice of sandals. The square-toe silhouette featured dual crystal-coated straps and a tall stiletto heel. Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and...
TENNIS
ETOnline.com

Halle Berry and Van Hunt Say Her Son Already Gave Them a Wedding Ceremony (Exclusive)

Halle Berry and Van Hunt have something special. The couple had a date night at the AFI Fest screening for Berry's new movie, Bruised, in Hollywood over the weekend, where they fawned over one another. While chatting with ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet, the two joked that Berry's 8-year-old son, Maceo, "married them" after they were asked if they wanted to make things "official."
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Issa Rae Makes an Elegant Arrival in Cutout Dress With Ostrich Feathers & Gold Sandals for ‘Insecure’ Premiere

Issa Rae’s “Insecure” is coming to an end in its fifth season, and the HBO series kicked things off with its premiere on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles. Rae wowed in a caramel-colored dress with matching ostrich feather trim along the sleeves and hem. The dress was fresh off the runway from London fashion house Rokh’s spring 2022 collection. The form-fitting dress featured a daring crisscross design on the bust. Accessories were kept minimal as the actress opted for large rhinestone drop earrings. The director wore metallic ankle-strap sandals with a cutout detail on the heels. The gold heels were a modest 3 inches for comfort. Rae’s typical red carpet style is ultra-glamorous and includes a little sparkle. The entertainer’s choice for heels are usually Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo or Schutz. Get glam and slip into a pair of gold metallic sandals for fall. Buy Now: Schutz Altina Metallic Lizard-Embossed Leather Sandals, $118 Buy Now: A New Day Women’s Gillie Heels, $28 Buy Now: Steve Madden Flamenco Ankle Strap Sandal, $100
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Serena Williams Gets All Dolled Up in a Embroidered Dress & Platforms Sandals for Gucci Love Parade

Gucci took over Hollywood Boulevard Tuesday night for an extravagant show held on the iconic Walk of Fame. The star-studded event saw a bevy of famous faces flock to the front row, including tennis star Serena Williams, who was caught posing with Billie Eilish and Sienna Miller. As for Williams, the tennis pro herself posed for photos in the front row wearing a plunging black and beige color-blocked dress featuring intricate embroidery and bold feather sleeves that showed off her shoulders. For shoes, the 40-year-old Nike athlete added a pair of black leather platform sandals featuring a knot detail on the toe...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Halle Berry Goes Edgy in Metallic Suit With Sheer Corset & Hidden Heels at ‘Bruised’ Premiere

Halle Berry celebrated the release of Netflix’s “Bruised” at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The film is special to Berry as it’s her directorial debut, but she just so happens to star in the movie, too, as a disgraced MMA fighter who finds redemption in the cage. For the occasion, the Oscar-winning actress opted for a sequined black and silver suit by Pamella Roland, featuring a cropped jacket with black satin lapels, flared slim-fit trousers and a corset with mesh inserts and draped sparkling fringe in the center. Black heels poke through the bottom of her pants for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Halle Berry on Why Lena Waithe Told Her Not to Make Her Directing Debut With ‘Bruised’: ‘She Was Scared For Me’

Lena Waithe admitted at last night’s 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event that she tried to convince Halle Berry not to make her directorial debut with the upcoming feature “Bruised” because she was worried that the Oscar winner was taking on too much at once. “I told her to think long and hard about it before she made that decision,” Waithe said while presenting Berry with her Elle honor. “When she came back to me a few weeks later, she told me she understood why I was scared — because I love her and I wanted to protect her....
MOVIES
Footwear News

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Head-Turning Rainbow Skirt & Blue Velvet Mules for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped sporting two different sweater dresses Monday, as she was spotted outside of the studios where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is shot in LA. The 49-year-old actress and Goop founder, who promoted her new Netflix show, “Sex, Love & Goop,” arrived in a black sweater dress from her own G. Label. The short-sleeved midi dress featuring a stand-up collar with ties made of soft merino wool and a side slit. She styled it with black leather sandals featuring gold-tone buckles from Birkenstock’s Hotel Il Pellicano capsule collection. The award-winning actress was later seen leaving the show in a slinky black sweater dress adorned with a colorful assortment of shimmery oversized rainbow paillettes. The head-turning number debuted as a part of designer Christopher John Rogers’ cruise ’22 collection. On her feet was a pair of royal blue velvet mules with a low heel and classic pointed toe. Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Gwyneth Paltrow’s best street style moments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Saweetie Stares Down Halle Berry in a Catwoman Costume and Heeled Boots on TikTok

Saweetie just paid homage to the 2004 film “Catwoman” on TikTok—along with the film’s titular star—for Halloween. The “Icy Grl” rapper donned a replica of Halle Berry’s original costume for the action film, which was panned upon its release 17 years ago but has gained a strong following on social media this year. Her outfit included a pair of shredded leather pants, as well as a leather  bra top and crossed front straps. Naturally, her look was accessorized with Catwoman’s black cat mask and elbow-length gloves. @officialsaweetie had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it #halleberry...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Marries Edgy & Sweet Style in a Satin Bandeau & Lace Skirt at ‘Spencer’ Premiere

Kristen Stewart continued her streak of romantic red carpet edge this week at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spencer.” Walking the red carpet last night, the film’s star tapped her go-to brand, Chanel, for her evening wear. The two-piece look comes courtesy of the brand’s fall ’21 couture lineup, featuring a satin black bandeau and a sheer-paneled skirt with tiered lace trim. Stewart’s ensemble also included a glittering diamond necklace and hidden heels underneath her floor-sweeping ensemble. Earlier this month, at the premiere of “Spencer” at the BFI London Film Festival, the film’s star arrived on the red carpet in London in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
