A protest against the government took place on the streets of Cuba Monday. Cubans in Fort Myers showed their support by protesting in solidarity for their loved ones in Cuba. Cubans here in the U.S. say the Cuban government is trying to stop the protests by putting police in the streets, and trying to stop Cubans in the U.S. from offering their support by cutting off internet access.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO