ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

MoDOT: Pay is to blame for lack of workers to clear winter roads

By Emily Manley
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AnS3t_0cxrk4ok00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – It’s going to take a lot longer to clear snow off Missouri roads this winter and the Missouri Department of Transportation said it’s nobody’s fault but our own.

MoDOT said they need 200 to 300 seasonal workers to help and clear winter weather but this year, the director of the department said they are nowhere near that. Neighboring states like Kansas and Illinois are paying $5 to $10 more per hour than Missouri.

“We’re losing some of our very talented engineers for $20,000 and $30,000 more per year than they make here at MoDOT,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said Monday. “We’re well over probably $3 an hour off-market for what is being paid by the private sector by municipalities around the state.”

The department is on track to lose 800 employees this year McKenna said in an interview Monday. Normally, he said healthy turnover MoDOT is about 250 workers a year.

“For the last seven straight months, we’ve lost over 70 people a month and over the last four months it’s been over 80,” McKenna said. “This has been a problem for many years, and we just haven’t gotten the job done and addressed it and frankly the issue is we’re not competitive in the market with the skills of our labor force.”

Although the federal infrastructure bill that President Biden signed Monday is bringing more than $7 billion to the state for roads and bridges, with low-paying wages, McKenna said he’s concerned more might leave MoDOT.

“Everyone knows there’s a lot more work coming and there’s a high demand for knowledge, skill, and ability for infrastructure work,” McKenna said.

After some parts of the state saw snow flurries Friday, MoDOT is warning drivers, patience is going to be key this winter.

“We’re several hundred people below when we look at planning for winter,” McKenna said.

In total, MoDOT has roughly 1,500 pieces of equipment, McKenna said, and he believes the department has enough people to staff all equipment which takes around 3,400 employees. He said the department is limited on overtime but it’s not because of money.

“With the limitation of people we can’t necessarily safely have people doing things like plowing in inclement weather much beyond that 12-hour window,” McKenna said. “There’s only so much capacity for overtime.”

Normally the department has a few hundred seasonal workers to help with snow and ice removal, but this year it has been a struggle. McKenna said the starting wage for a MoDOT driver is $14.75.

“We actually advertised that in Kansas City and got lampooned on social media as being almost completely out of touch with reality,” McKenna said.

Over in Kansas, the state’s transportation department is advertising seasonal truck drivers for $25 an hour. In Illinois, it’s $20.55 to work for IDOT.

MoDOT is aware of the wage gap but says their hands are tied when it comes to giving employees a pay raise.

“The legislature has budgetary appropriation authority,” McKenna said. “I think the commission [Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission] is concerned that our attempts in the last several years have been received and fully funded, but some of this is self-inflicted over the years.”

McKenna said in the last five years, the department has lost nearly 60% of its employees. Currently, the department has 5,000 employees but is fully staffed at 5,600.

“We know it’s going to take us longer to do our job this winter and if there are severe conditions, we are going to make sure we are communicating that to the public,” McKenna said. “we know there’s going to be some frustration, we anticipate that, but know that we are working throughout the duration until we get the job done.”

Even with a lack of snowplow and salt truck drivers this year, policies for clearing the roads haven’t changed. Interstates and highways will still be the priority and will be cleared off first.

MoDOT applicant must be 18 years old and have a CDL. McKenna said if an applicant doesn’t have his or her license, MoDOT will offer training to help.

Visit MoDOT.org for information on job openings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Springfield heating bills set to double this winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As we gear up for colder temperatures, experts expect heating bills to be nearly double what they were last year in Springfield.  Springfield City Utilities says the price of natural gas is increasing daily.   Officials with CU have said last February’s cold snap hasn’t been the main driver of the natural gas […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

New Springfield Airport routes look to encourage people to get back to flying

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Those with the Springfield-Branson National Airport are hoping new destinations will help them power through the pandemic economy. Two new routes to Austin, Texas, and Punta Gorda, Florida will start flights on Friday. Airport Spokesperson Kent Boyd said the flights to these destinations are through Allegiant Airlines and will be year-round, flying […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozarks Tonight: Great National Smokeout

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 46th annual Great American Smokeout is Thursday, November 18. It’s a day doctors and advocates encourage smokers to start a journey toward a smoke-free life. About 34 million Americans smoke cigarettes. That includes 17.8% of Missourians, according to the American Cancer Society/Cancer Action Network (ACS/CAN) Government Relations Director, Emily Kalmer. Board […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Mckenna
KOLR10 News

Neighborhood Watch programs looking to be filled across Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People in Springfield are being encouraged to join their Neighborhood Watch program to help cut down on crime. A Springfield assault, that happened last week, is spurring much of the conversation. Those with the Springfield Neighborhood Advisory Council said some of these programs are hoping to rebuild due to COVID-19. Council Chair, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Force#Infrastructure#Weather
KOLR10 News

The new ‘heart’ of America is in this Missouri city of 600

ST. LOUIS – The ‘heart’ of America is near Hartville, Missouri according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The town of 600 is in central southern Missouri. The U.S. Census Bureau says the center of population for the United States is 15 miles from Hartville based on the 2020 Census population of 331.4 million. Every 10 […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

How inflation is impacting Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The cost of living is on the rise. The Labor Department says consumer prices jumped 6.2% in the past year, the highest inflation rate since 1990.  In the month of October alone, the average cost of goods increased .08%. OzarksFirst spoke with a Springfield economist about how the price jump will impact […]
KOLR10 News

La Niña isn’t going anywhere; what does it mean for Missouri’s winter weather

(NEXSTAR) – The La Niña weather conditions are expected to bring a wetter winter to Missouri and Illinois this season. A La Niña winter may turn into a La Niña spring, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center said Thursday. This year, a moderate-strength La Niña is expected, said NOAA meteorologists. La Niña conditions, […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

Two people die in head-on crash in West Plains

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A man and woman have died after a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 63 near Lanton Road in West Plains Monday morning. West Plains Police Department has identified the two victims as Susan Awayan Blair, 52, of Thayer, Missouri, and Otis A. Matthews III, 23, of Memphis, Tennessee. According to the […]
WEST PLAINS, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy