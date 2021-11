I didn’t want to use a phrase this obvious in my recap of Monday’s Dancing With the Stars, but my willpower is nonexistent: It was Queen Night in the ABC ballroom… but which couple’s Season 30 run bit the dust? (I don’t like it, but I had no choice.) With only nine couples left in the competition, Dancing honored the music of Freddie Mercury & Co. in Week 7, with every single male pro rocking a Mercury mustache, too. Hey, it is Movember, and I respect the commitment. Plus, in addition to the episode’s regular duo dances, Monday’s installment featured three relay dances...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 16 DAYS AGO