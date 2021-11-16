E. coli outbreak linked to baby spinach, CDC warns

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of an E. coli outbreak linked to baby spinach.

Josie’s Organics Baby Spinach, which is sold in stores across the United States, was sold in plastic clamshell containers with the ‘Best By’ date of October 23, 2021.

A total of 10 illnesses have been reported in seven states:

South Dakota: 1

Minnesota: 2

Iowa: 1

Missouri: 1

Michigan: 1

Indiana: 3

Ohio: 1

Out of the 10, only two people have been hospitalized.

An investigation into the situation is ongoing.

The CDC released a list of things that you should do:

Do not eat any contaminated spinach. Throw it away or return it to where you bought it.

Throw it away or return it to where you bought it. Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the contaminated spinach using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

that may have touched the contaminated spinach using hot soapy water or a dishwasher. Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe coli symptoms:Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving Bloody diarrhea So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up

if you have any of these severe coli symptoms:Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

