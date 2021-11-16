ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student suspended for saying there are only two genders: lawsuit

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Hampshire teenager is suing his school district after he was allegedly suspended from athletics for saying there are “only two genders.”. The Exeter High School freshman said in the suit that he was hit with a one-game football suspension in September stemming from a text conversation he had with...

Fox News

New Hampshire high schooler allegedly suspended for saying there are ‘only two genders’ sues school district

A New Hampshire student-athlete is suing his school district after he was suspended from a football game for allegedly expressing his views that there are "only two genders." The lawsuit, filed in Rockingham Superior Court on November 4, alleges that the September suspension violated the student’s constitutional right to free speech and the New Hampshire Bill of Rights because he expressed his religious beliefs.
