Tim Hortons, the café and bakeshop popular in other U.S. states and in Canada, is finally opening this week Stratford, Camden County. To be honest, I didn't know what a 'Tim Hortons' was until a couple of years ago when I was listening to a true-crime podcast and the hosts kept referring to Tim Hortons like it was a person's house. It took me a bit to realize Tim Hortons was a coffee shop.

STRATFORD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO