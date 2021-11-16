ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Burglar targets several marijuana dispensaries Sunday

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
 2 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — Burglars have been targeting marijuana dispensaries over the past couple of weeks.

On Sunday three different dispensaries were hit within one hour near 31st and Sheridan, only two weeks ago two others were hit near Route 66 and Memorial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lh8Gi_0cxrjcaI00
One of the dispensaries broken into was APCO on Sheridan. The burglars broke in around 7:20 AM and took everything they could get their hands on.

Dedra Galves, owner of APCO medical dispensary, was disheartened to be broken into, “We fought too hard for legalization, we fought too hard to do the right thing for our patients and we fought too hard for this to die.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kypqv_0cxrjcaI00
One of the dispensaries lost thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Another dispensary broken into on Sunday was Bloomers.

The owner said, “We’re hoping to rely on other dispensary owners to band together so we can catch these guys, because we know that they’re hitting other places and they’re not going to stop until we get them.”

Tulsa, OK
