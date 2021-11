THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed wide receiver Robert Woods is out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL during Friday's practice. McVay called it "a freak accident". He said Woods was "just running something on air, puts his foot in the ground weird, and he kind of came back and said he felt OK. We ended up getting a scan and unfortunately it revealed the result that we all know."

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO